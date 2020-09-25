Fires in White Swan and Toppenish kept Lower Valley firefighters busy Thursday.
In White Swan, crews were called to a fire that destroyed an abandoned home and damaged a house where eight people were living, while a 20-by-20-foot shed was burning at a homeless camp south of Toppenish, fire Chief Kevin Frazier said.
“It was a pretty busy day,” Frazier said.
Crews were called to the 500 block of B Street in White Swan for a house fire shortly before 6:30 a.m., Frazier said. Crews did not know at the time that the home had been abandoned, Frazier said.
When they arrived, the abandoned home was destroyed, and the fire had spread to a neighboring home, trees and a couple boats, as well as spots across the street, fanned by 10-12 mph winds, Frazier said.
Crews were able to save half the other house and some of its contents, but Frazier estimated the damage at $40,000. Nobody was hurt, but four adults and four children living in the home were displaced, Frazier said.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m. firefighters went to a homeless camp off Casey Road near Toppenish for a shed on fire. Frazier said the shed was destroyed.
Both fires are under investigation, and Frazier said it appears both fires may have been caused by someone starting a cooking or warming fire and leaving it unattended. He said there was also a homeless encampment near the White Swan fire site.