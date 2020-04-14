Lower Valley firefighters put out a fire that started when a resident’s attempt to clear brush went out of control on Tuesday.
Yakima County Fire District 5 crews were called around noon to 520 W. Neimeyer Road for a brush fire, Chief Kevin Frazier said. A resident was burning brush when burning material blew across Toppenish Creek, igniting brush on the other side, Frazier said.
District firefighters, assisted by Yakama Nation tribal firefighters, battled the blaze, containing it to 2 acres, Frazier said. A total of 12 firefighters and seven apparatus were at the scene, Frazier said. As of 4 p.m., most of the firefighters had been sent back to their stations, Frazier said.
At one point, a bulldozer was brought up to make a fire break, but Frazier said firefighters were able to draw water from a nearby pond and put it out.
The fire is a reminder for people to be careful when burning on their property, the chief said, especially when there is wind.
“People need to realize how dry it is out here,” Frazier said. “They need to pay attention to the weather.”