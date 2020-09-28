People can bring their unaltered animals to a low-cost spay and neuter clinic this weekend in Wapato.
Misunderstood Mutts Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to helping dogs in the Pacific Northwest, and Rescue Pet+Vet have teamed up to offer spay and neuter services for $50. The mobile clinic also offers vaccines and microchip services.
The next clinic will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2960 Ashue Road in Wapato.
Becky Dilba, the owner of Misunderstood Mutts, and Dr. Christine Monroe, the vet behind Rescue Pet+Vet, plan to offer monthly services through 2021, driving from Bellingham and Olympia to do so.
“Low-cost spay and neuter services are few and far between in Yakima County,” a news release for the event said. “This is a much needed service for this community.”
More than 200 people have applied for services since June 2020, and there are more than 140 people on a rotating waiting list, according to the news release.
Dogs and cats that aren’t spayed or neutered can contribute significantly to animal overpopulation. They also are at increased risk for a number of life-threatening medical problems, including infection of the uterus and mammary cancer for female animals and testicular cancer for male animals.
People interested in taking their companion animals to the Misunderstood Mutts clinic should plan to wear masks and social distance. They should RSVP to info@misunderstoodmutts.org.