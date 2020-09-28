A partnership between a mobile vet clinic and a nonprofit rescue dedicated to helping dogs in the Pacific Northwest will bring monthly low-cost spay and neuter services to the Yakima Valley.
The spay and neuter services from Misunderstood Mutts Rescue and Rescue Pet+Vet are $50. The mobile clinic also offers vaccines and microchip services.
People must apply and also RSVP prior to attending, with more information available by emailing info@misunderstoodmutts.org.
Those accepted to the attend clinic will be required to wear masks and social distance.
Becky Dilba, the owner of Misunderstood Mutts, and Dr. Christine Monroe, the vet behind Rescue Pet+Vet, plan to offer monthly services through 2021, driving from Bellingham and Olympia to do so.
“Low-cost spay and neuter services are few and far between in Yakima County,” a news release for the event said. “This is a much needed service for this community.”
More than 200 people have applied for services since June 2020, and there are more than 140 people on a rotating waiting list, according to the news release.
Dogs and cats that aren’t spayed or neutered can contribute significantly to animal overpopulation. They also are at increased risk for a number of life-threatening medical problems, including infection of the uterus and mammary cancer for female animals and testicular cancer for male animals.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the low-cost spay and neuter clinic will be coming monthly to the Yakima Valley and that people must apply and RSVP prior to showing up.