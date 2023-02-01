La Casa Hogar, a local nonprofit that supports Latina families, is planning several citizenship clinics this year, and the first is on Saturday.
It is planned from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Michael’s Church in Yakima.
The clinic is an opportunity for community members interested in naturalization to receive low-cost legal aid in filling out applications for U.S. citizenship.
Attorney and application fees can cost thousands of dollars, and while La Casa Hogar does charge a small fee, it’s generally much cheaper than private services.
“We invite folks to come and find out if they’re eligible and take advantage of low-cost and culturally competent services,” said Eilish Villa Malone, La Casa Hogar’s citizenship legal services director.
To naturalize, community members must have been a lawful permanent resident for five years or three years if married to a U.S. citizen. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and should not have any criminal activity from the last five years.
St. Michael’s Church is at 5 S. Naches Ave. Organizers at La Casa Hogar recommend bringing necessary documents, a blank money order for the $725 application fee, as well as $110 in any form to help pay for La Casa Hogar’s services.
Villa Malone said more clinics are tentatively scheduled for May, August and October.
La Casa Hogar offers classes to help prepare for the citizenship exam in English and Spanish. Most applicants must take the exam in English, though there are some exceptions. Other citizenship classes and services are offered by organizations throughout Yakima County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.