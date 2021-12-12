About 30 people gathered in White Swan on Sunday to remember a Yakama Nation man who disappeared nearly three years ago and to raise awareness for other missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Elias Chief Culps was last seen in White Swan on Dec. 27, 2018. He is 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 to 190 pounds and would be 27 years old. He has a neck tattoo of his older brother’s name — Apollo — and was wearing a T-shirt and white plaid shorts when he disappeared.
“I always hoped to have something here in White Swan since that’s where he is from,” said his cousin Stephanie Culps, who organized the event.
Elias Culps graduated from White Swan High School in 2012. Since he disappeared, Stephanie Culps has heard he may have gotten a ride, possibly to another state or with potentially dangerous people. But nothing has led to solid leads on where he is or what may have happened to him.
His loved ones gathered at Sampson Community Park in White Swan at 1 p.m. for an opening prayer and song before the awareness walk.
People also came to support the dozens of other Indigenous women, girls, men and boys who have disappeared, have been murdered, or have died mysteriously on and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation in Yakima and Klickitat counties.
Stephanie Culps said she hoped the walk would bring awareness to her cousin’s disappearance and others, give people hope and connect grieving families with resources.
“People turn the other way” from missing and murdered Indigenous people, she said. “It hurts.”
The Yakama Nation Victim Resource Program had a table at the event where victims and their families could get support.
Program specialist Crystal Esquivel said the organization’s Redgalia program raises awareness and provides education about missing and murdered Indigenous people while assisting loved ones. T-shirts, flyers, pepper spray and other resources were available at the event.
Victim Resource Program cultural specialist Priscilla Blackwolf said a prayer at the start of the event.
“Our cultural ways are healing ways,” she said. “We’re happy to be wherever we’re needed.”
