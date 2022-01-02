Looking back, looking forward: Yakima Valley residents reflect on the year to come in 2022

The past two years haven’t been the easiest. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and staffing upheavals have affected many local businesses, schools and workplaces.
But if you talk to Yakima Valley residents, you’ll find many reasons to be optimistic about the year 2022. Northwest Harvest is building a new facility in Yakima that will help address hunger in Central Washington. The Warehouse Theatre Company and the Little Swans Dance Group are planning performances. The Filipino Hall in Wapato is getting ready for a 70th anniversary celebration.
And that’s just the start.
The Yakima Herald-Republic and El Sol de Yakima asked community members to share the lessons they learned in 2021, and what they are looking forward to in 2022. Here’s what they said:
Restaurants
Steve Hart is the owner of Sea Galley, a seafood restaurant near the Valley Mall in Union Gap which opened in December 1979. Hart has been there since 1996. Once a chain of restaurants throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Union Gap Sea Galley is the last still open.
“We did about as good as can be expected (in 2021). We were shut down for almost 29 weeks between 2020 and 2021 — luckily we’ve been here for a pretty long time, and we’re pretty well established,” he said.
That’s not to say it hasn’t been challenging. The restaurant experienced numerous COVID-related challenges — staffing, COVID cases among staff and supply chain issues. Restaurants use a lot of products other than food, and at times they’ve been hard to get.
“Hopefully in 2022, we can establish some sort of normalcy. I’ve been in the business a long time — it had been pretty predictable, with your busy seasons and holidays, until the whole COVID phenomenon exploded upon the scene,” Hart said.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to some type of normal business pattern, and just the world getting back to some type of normalcy. We all are. If we can get a leg up on this COVID thing, that would be great. It would help everybody.”
Yakima School District
Amy Norton stepped into the role of health director for the Yakima School District last year. She was tasked with the job of keeping the district’s 16,000 students and 2,000 employees safe and healthy amid the ongoing pandemic as they returned to in-person learning.
She also had to keep her eye on changing state guidance on COVID safety.
“The only thing constant with COVID is that there is change,” she said.
The district brought in additional health staff this year, Norton said. YSD provided regular COVID testing and multiple vaccination clinics at schools and the district’s central office.
“I’m very proud of the team, the work that they have done and that we have gotten through the year,” she said.
In early December, the district announced plans for a health co-op that would provide a space to distribute services, including vaccinations and community health education. It’s set to open by the end of the academic year.
“We’re moving forward on that so we can help remove some of the barriers that families have in getting access to medical care,” Norton said.
Community theater
Community theater made a comeback in 2021. Warehouse Theatre Company, a Yakima staple, staged its first show in 18 months in September.
WTC Executive Director Vance Jennings said that there was worry over whether audiences would return during the pandemic. But all 10 performances of the homecoming show, “Clue: On Stage,” sold out.
“It’s just so gratifying to know that people are with us and that they missed us and wanted to support us,” Jennings said. “And I’ll also say it was really eye opening and really humbling to know that we have a place of importance in the lives of the people who come to see our shows.”
He said there was a similarly enthusiastic turnout for their second show of the year, “Little Women.”
The company has plans to stage productions of the play “The Savannah Sipping Society” in February and the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” in May.
Jennings is already looking forward to next season, which will be the 75th staged by the company.
“To make it 75 years, it’s a big deal for us, that’s for sure,” he said.
Yakima Valley Libraries
Francisco Garcia-Ortiz, public library services director, said Yakima Valley Libraries focused on staff development, cultivating community relationships, and new ways to serve people in person and virtually in 2021.
“Although 2021 was the second year of the pandemic, it was clear that many of our users are looking for pockets of normalcy amid the ongoing uncertainty,” he said.
The library updated some of its programs for virtual platforms and kept offering book clubs, children’s programs, and author events. A new webpage highlights library services, and online exhibits celebrated Filipino and Latino cultural heritage.
In 2022, the library will work to strengthen community relations and improve access to library services through its strategic plan, Garcia-Ortiz said.
“In addition, we will explore ways help bridge the digital divide in the Yakima Valley, while also ensuring that our libraries are community spaces where everyone feels safe and welcome,” he said.
Yakima Health District
The Yakima Health District has been at the center of COVID-19 response locally. Lilian Bravo, the director of public health partnerships, said the biggest takeaway from 2021 is just how powerful and resilient the community is.
“We have all had to work together, across so many sectors and communities in Yakima County to achieve incredible accomplishments all in the name of keeping our community healthy,” she said. “Our local businesses, governments, health systems, schools, our many dedicated nonprofits, and most importantly, our community members — have each had a unique and valuable role to play in the successes we have been able to see locally.”
Bravo said those partnerships and infrastructure will be important to work moving forward, and in areas beyond the pandemic, such as food insecurity, behavioral health and housing instability.
“We live in a very complex community, and we know that the pandemic has not been easy on anyone. Unfortunately, we also know that outside of the primary effects of disease on the individual, we know that there are many secondary and tertiary effects of the pandemic,” she said.
In 2022, the health district will continue to work with community members to provide information on the importance of the COVID vaccine and booster doses.
“We know that further vaccine uptake, along with following public health recommendations, is what will allow us to create a safer community for us all,” she said. “We are looking forward to a time in 2022 where there are significant decreases in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths so that our health care workers can finally get a well-deserved break.”
Granger
Laurence Guisinger is president of the Granger Chamber of Commerce and a pastor at the Granger Assembly of God Church. He also mentioned resiliency as a lesson from 2021.
“To me, the biggest takeaway from 2021 for the Granger Chamber of Commerce would be the resiliency of this this community,” he said. “I have been so impressed with the determination that the businesses and community members have shown in the face of the current pandemic. The mentality seemed to be one of progression towards growth and normalcy as opposed to just survival and existence.”
He said he is looking forward to new opportunities and ideas in 2022.
“We have three new members on our leadership team and I believe that they will provide a fresh vision and creativity that complements the success we have had so far,” he said. “We are planning on doing even more to help spread the word about Granger thus helping the businesses and community develop even more.”
Northwest Harvest
Northwest Harvest partnered with the WSDA and Inaba Farms, among others, to distribute more than 1,000,000 emergency food boxes across the state in 2021, said Carmen Mendez, director of hunger response and distribution.
It provided boxes of shelf-stable foods, fresh produce and vegetarian foods, and launched two programs to distribute grocery vouchers to families facing food insecurity, she said. Since it takes more than food to solve hunger, the vouchers allow people to buy items such as cleaning supplies, baby food and diapers, and other household items that most food banks don’t carry.
The nonprofit organization has a goal of cutting hunger rates in Washington state in half by 2028, to 1 in 16 Washingtonians. Current food insecurity rates are 1 in 11.
“In 2022, we will continue to build partnerships to ensure food is distributed to where it is needed most while we work towards accomplishing this goal,” Mendez said.
Northwest Harvest is building a new campus at on North 20th Avenue near Fruitvale Boulevard in Yakima that includes a 200,000 square foot warehouse, and a no-cost grocery store for Yakima Valley residents facing food instability.
Little Swans Dance Group
Marylee Jones leads the Yakama Nation’s Iksiks Washanahl’a (Little Swans) dance group with Patsy Whitefoot. Jones works closely with children and youth who participate in the Little Swans and in her professional role of counselor. She stresses the importance of culturally sensitive education, and encourages young people and others to visit the longhouse and gather traditional foods.
While COVID-19 precautions continue, the Little Swans dancers were able to perform again and share themselves, Jones said. That included an appearance at the Central Washington State Fair.
“Seeing the children dance, perform, speak the language, dig the roots, pick the berries and sing represents the hope our ancestors and elders looked for,” Jones said. “So the biggest takeaway is the children needed guidance from their ancestors, elders and parents, but we also needed the children to see the hope, especially during these times.”
This year was a reminder that “we all need each other,” Jones said. It was a big change from 2020, when people had been practicing culture within their family structures because of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has not been good as far as the deaths and the pain and suffering. The isolation per family had been a plus in our family to reinstall our education traditionally,” she said. “There’s been much more time to gather, fish, hunt and carry on into our specific self-sufficiency definition.”
In 2022, Jones will be specifically seeking opportunities to support, empower and teach what she can, but also encourage others to share “as we have a group of children that are ready to learn,” she said.
“My prayer for 2022 is to fully understand the land base, the health of the land base and the future of the land base to protect all that live on it,” Jones added. “Our culture teaches that respect for the land.”
La Casa Hogar
Staff at La Casa Hogar spent 2021 prepping classrooms and getting ready to reopen their space, said Executive Director Magaly Solis.
“Flexibility and adaptability were key in going through the difficult time with the pandemic and still being able to deliver services and respond to the needs of our community,” Solis said.
The education organization that primarily serves the Latino community offered remote services and classes throughout the pandemic, Solis said, but a combination of remote, in-person and hybrid courses will be available in 2022.
“I think the need not only for learning, not only for education but the need for connection is really important for the families that we engage with,” Solis said. “We’re excited to be able to offer that in a safe way.”
La Casa Hogar in January will also welcome the first group of kids to use La Escuelita preschool and early learning center, which Solis said is an exciting step.
“The program is really unique because it doesn’t only work with the children,” she said. “It also works with the parents and how parents can support children in developing many different skills.”
Long-term care center
Jane Davis, administrator at Landmark Care and Rehabilitation, said patience and knowledge were the top virtues to come from 2021. When it came to COVID-19, the community was a year smarter, she said.
Though it struggled through limited visitation and staffing shortages, the care center in Yakima managed to stay free of COVID-19 for nine months, January to September, Davis said. She said she’s proud of the staff’s vaccination rate: 97%.
“Right now, we just have to protect our residents and our staff,” Davis said. “It’s just making sure that we continue to give great care and care for our community.”
Infection control, following guidelines and patience all played a role, she said. Visitation policies remain an obstacle, but she hopes changes will come in the new year.
“We’ve got to learn how to put some normal back in our lives,” Davis said.
The Filipino-American Community
The COVID-19 pandemic left a dark cloud over the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley the past two years. The Filipino Hall in Wapato refrained from holding its annual celebratory dinners open to the public and stopped holding meetings with the community’s general membership.
But a brighter year is ahead for the community, said past longtime President Rey Pascua.
The community hall is planning its 70th anniversary celebration that includes a traditional Filipino dinner. And community members are excited about a study underway that could land the hall on the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Parks Service is working with the state Department of Archeology to identify two historical sites for Filipinos, one in Western Washington and another in Eastern Washington, said Pascua, now a trustee of the Filipino American National Historical Society in Seattle.
“We have a really good feeling about the Filipino Hall in Wapato being designated as one of those two sites,” Pascua said.
Built in 1952 by early pioneers to the area, the hall at 211 W. Second St. was the first Filipino community hall built in the west and was the glue that held the Filipino community together in enduring times.
Filipinos — mostly farmworkers — faced much discrimination, were subject to mob violence and at one point were barred from owning and leasing land under the amended federal Alien Land Act.
Many pioneers settled in areas in Wapato and were able to lease land from the Yakama Nation, a sovereign government.
Now an effort is underway to identify and designate Filipino farms and neighborhoods where Filipinos lived reaching back to the 1930s, Pascua said.
About 25 families lived on two blocks in south Wapato that was dubbed “Little Manila” and “Manila Town,” he said.
The hope is to gather enough information about the history of Filipinos there to designate those neighborhoods as a national historic district for Filipinos, Pascua said.
“We could really point to Little Manila or Manila Town in south Wapato,” he said. “I really think we could get that designation.”
Pascua previously led a decade-long quest to designate October as Filipino American History Month in Washington state.
Yakima Herald-Republic and El Sol de Yakima writers América Barceló-Feldman, Joel Donofrio, Vanessa Ontiveros, Kate Smith, Phil Ferolito and Tammy Ayer contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.