Each year, Yakima Herald-Republic reporters reach out to people in the community to ask what they learned in the prior year, and what they are looking forward to in the new year to come.
One theme in this year's responses is the unexpected lessons of the pandemic. Another is how the disruption COVID-19 created continues to change people’s paths.
We talked to a Yakima Valley business owner coping with skyrocketing inflation, educators working to re-engage families, and a nursing program director who is seeking new ways to support nurses in the community. An attorney shortage continues to affect local courts, and a new community partnership is working to prevent domestic violence. On a lighter note, people are returning to big screen movies, and local artists are planning for another Labor Day studio tour.
Here’s a glimpse of what a few Yakima Valley community members are thinking as the calendar flips to a new year.
Taco truck owner hopes for a better year
Noe Pedroza owns King Taco, a yellow food truck that sits on the corner of West Nob Hill Boulevard and 10th Avenue in Yakima. It’s a family business; he and his wife cook tacos, huaraches, burritos, tortas and several other meals from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Monday.
As the year ends, the biggest thing on his mind is prices and inflation.
“2022 fue bien, pero en invierno esta tranquilo ya,” he said. “Esperemos que los precios en 2023 era mejor, ver que pasa.”
Translating, Pedroza said 2022 was good, but the winter is quiet. “We hope that prices in 2023 improve, but we’ll see what happens,” he added.
King Taco has been open for two years, but skyrocketing costs of goods in the last few months forced him to raise his prices. He said customers notice it.
In 2023, Pedroza hopes to expand King Taco’s offerings and keep prices reasonable.
“My plans are to continue ahead, putting a little more food on the menu,” Pedroza said. “I’m going to see if I can maintain the prices and not raise them a little.
“I hope it’s a good 2023.”
— Jasper Kenzo Sundeen
Schools re-engage families after the pandemic
Most school COVID guidelines became optional in 2022 after the state lifted masking and social distancing mandates. Campuses also opened to visitors again and school officials looked for ways to re-engage students and families after remote schooling.
Jill Hendricks and Jerilyn Ashbaugh oversee some of the familial outreach work in the West Valley School District. Last fall, in response to a rise in homelessness among students, Hendricks opened Ram Landing, a pantry where West Valley families can drop off or pick out free clothes and supplies.
Much of this year was spent spreading the word about Ram Landing and building trust with families in need, Hendricks said. Looking back, the need in the community was greater than she anticipated.
Hendricks said she expects the need for these services will remain high in 2023. Ashbaugh said the district wants to encourage other schools to start similar resource centers at their campuses so kids can have what they need to be successful.
“It's more than academics these days, right? It's all about the whole child,” Ashbaugh said. “And by meeting the basic needs of our students, we’re really meeting the needs of the whole child.”
— Vanessa Ontiveros
Looking for new ways to support nurses
As 2022 comes to an end, many Yakima County residents and others across the globe are ready to leave memories of the COVID pandemic behind.
Dr. Christina Nyirati, director of the nursing program at Heritage University, said that in Yakima County, success in fighting COVID-19 came at the price of the emotional and physical exhaustion of dozens of nurses.
“Nurses have had to step up and be as resilient as they possibly can in this time of dire nursing shortage,” Nyirati said. “They have done it, with broken hearts for not being able to provide the quality of care they feel is necessary. And often, they have felt like they are trying to do the impossible.”
Nyirati said 2022 was a year in which many nurses felt the support given to them in the early days of the pandemic fade. While this left many in the profession disheartened, Nyirati said it also started long-needed conversations about the state of nursing in the U.S.
“Nurses want there to be a different, creative way of considering how to have a nursing staff that is stable, that is properly rewarded,” Nyirati said. “I am looking forward in 2023 to working with our community partners. I believe that we are creating the future of nursing together and I look forward to strengthening those partnerships even more.”
More specifically, Nyirati said she is looking forward to launching an RN to BSN program. This program will allow registered nurses with associate degrees to get their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
— Santiago Ochoa
A pandemic realization to do the things you enjoy
As guest services manager at the Yakima Valley Museum in Yakima, Gertie Desallier greets a lot of people. In that role for almost a year, Desallier has seen more visitors come through the museum's double doors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane and new exhibits have debuted, with more in the works for 2023.
Desallier grew up in the Lower Valley and studied at The Evergreen State College. Desallier, who uses the pronoun they, is happiest at home with their partner and three cats.
2022 made Desallier realize that they needed to stop denying themself things they enjoy.
"Want to listen to that song for the 34th time today? Do it. Want to read that cheesy romance novel? Do it," Desallier said.
"I needed to stop worrying about what others thought about me when doing something that brought me joy," they said. "2022 was the year I began to romanticize my life and in turn learn to appreciate the little things again."
For 2023, Desallier hopes the year brings more joy in the form of fandom. They will be attending their first comic con after years of yearning to go, Desallier said.
"I also hope to expand my culinary palate, watch all the movies and shows sitting unchecked on my list, and continue to explore both near and far," they said.
— Tammy Ayer
Joining together to stop domestic violence
YWCA Executive Director Cheri Kilty said Yakima partners did more to support victims of domestic violence and hold abusers accountable in 2022. About 2,000 domestic violence incidents were reported throughout the year.
Government agencies, social services and community organizations worked together to respond, Kilty said.
The police department implemented its three-day follow-up program, in which police return in the days after an incident to make contact with the suspect or offer services to the victim. The corrections department took steps to curb harassment of victims while offenders are in jail, and prosecutor’s offices in the city and county prioritized domestic violence cases, Kilty said.
“More and more people know domestic violence is preventable if we all work together,” she said.
One standout for Kilty was the Handle With Care program, a notification program formed by the Yakima School District and Yakima Police Department to alert school administrators and counselors when a student has experienced a trauma.
The program “really makes sure students get the support, services, kindness and love they need to get through,” she said.
Kilty said there are plans to expand Handle With Care to school districts throughout the county in 2023.
She said she’s looking forward to community education about domestic violence and available resources.
“We need to talk about it so we don’t live in silence,” she said.
The YWCA also recognizes the need to expand emergency shelter services, Kilty said, another goal for the upcoming year.
— Kate Smith
A return to movie theaters
After months of watching shows at home during the pandemic, moviegoers returned to watch the biggest releases on the big screens in 2022. Movie theater owners hope 2023 will bring more options for them to enjoy.
Jeff Clemmons, general manager of Yakima Theatres, said 2022 was a healthy rebound from the previous two years of pandemic-related closures and smaller crowds.
“We had a lot more people this year than in 2021 – it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Clemmons said. “Our biggest issue, and hope for 2023, is getting more product. We need more movies released to theaters before they’re released for streaming.”
He noted that blockbuster movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion” and the current “Avatar: The Way of Water” have spurred strong ticket sales at Yakima Cinema, The Majestic and Orion Cinema.
“We’ve had several good ones — we held ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for 30 weeks. That’s a movie people saw three or four times,” Clemmons said. “And 'Avatar' 2, people are seeing it in 3-D.
“Hopefully there will be more strong, midlevel movies to join those (blockbusters),” he added. “More films were released in 2022, but it was still down from 2019. It’s going to take us late into 2023 to really get back to normal for theatrical movie releases.”
— Joel Donofrio
New trucks and gear for Yakima firefighters
Yakima firefighters were able to bolster their ranks and equipment in 2022, while handling about 240 calls a week for service, fire Chief Aaron Markham said.
It was also a year when the Yakima Fire Department bolstered its equipment and replaced retiring firefighters, and Markham is anticipating adding more firefighters to the ranks in 2023.
“2023 is going to be a busy year,” Markham said.
In 2022, the department responded to almost 13,000 calls for service as of Wednesday, with calls ranging from medical calls to structure fires.
While there were some wildfires within the city this year, Markham said none of them were “outrageous.” To help control wildfires, the department did some controlled burns, including one for the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.
The year saw the department make progress in replacing equipment, including putting in an order for a third fire engine, using American Recovery Plan Act funding to cover the cost.
“Unfortunately, the only drawback is waiting for them to arrive,” Markham said.
The department was able to get a new rescue truck capable of carrying four firefighters as well as hauling the department’s boat trailer. The previous truck, an old beverage truck, could only carry two passengers.
The new truck, which entered service at the middle of the year, has been used on several rescues.
YFD also received $15,000 from Legends Casino Hotel’s grant program, which was used to purchase wildland firefighting gear as well as a drone, which has already been put into service.
The drone, flown by one of the deputy fire chiefs, is equipped with a forward-looking infrared camera, which allows search-and-rescue crews to look for missing people, as well as help firefighters spot hotspots in wildfires.
The drone was used in the search for Lucian Munguia, a 4-year-old child whose body was discovered three days ago in the Yakima River. Lucian was reported missing at Sarg Hubbard Park in September.
YFD hired for new firefighters this year to fill vacancies created by retirements, and those firefighters went through their academy training in June.
“We started 2022 two personnel short, and we’re trying to play a little bit of catch-up,” Markham said.
In 2023, Markham is expecting to hire more firefighters to keep up with retirements and firefighters moving on to different departments.
In the coming year, Markham said the city will continue to put money aside for replacing fire equipment and vehicles.
Yakima continues to keep its class three fire protection rating with the WSRB, which evaluates fire departments for insurance purposes, Markham said Seattle is the only city with a class one rating.
“We’re in a really good spot for protection classes,” Markham said.
— Donald W. Meyers
Connecting artists with the community
Yakima artist Pamela Searcy creates paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other pieces of art.
Searcy is a member of YakimaArt, an online group of Yakima Valley artists, and since 2021 she is the person behind the Labor Day weekend artist studio tour in Yakima.
“I am impressed with how many people there are in Yakima that are artistic, that create beautiful things, and that art is a part of their life,” Searcy said, reflecting about the 2022 tour’s turnout.
The Labor Day weekend tour allows visitors to go behind the scenes to meet artists in their studios and see their latest work.
“I think it's an advantage for the community because you get to see where the person works. When you go to a show, you might see one or two things that an artist does, but when you go to their studio, you'll see dozens of things,” Searcy said.
Searcy is already planning for the 2023 tour.
“I want to do a better job. I'm an artist. I'm not a marketing person. It's hard. It's a struggle for me to know how to contact the community or the publications or how to get the information out so that people know that the event comes up,” Searcy said.
The event is a way to see behind the curtain, and since it’s only once a year, it doesn’t disturb the artists’ work.
“The studio tour is growing and is a special, fun opportunity for both the community and the artists,” Searcy said.
— Sara Rae Shields
Dealing with a shortage of attorneys
Paul Kelley, director of Yakima County’s Office of Assigned Counsel, has watched it mount for years: A criminal caseload exceeding what public defenders in his office can handle.
The problem came into sharp focus this past year as his office was overwhelmed with new cases colliding with a backlog of cases that mounted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, his office as well as the prosecutor’s office has lost attorneys.
“But the prosecutors didn’t let down on felony charges and surpassed attrition in both offices,” Keller said. “It was exacerbating the problem.”
Kelley estimates more than 125 open cases with more being filed.
In August, 31 cases were carried over from July. The carryover into September was 63, and 75 in October, he said.
The largest carryover came in November with 102 before dipping to 99 in December, Kelley said.
Under state law, defense attorneys have case limits to ensure they are not overworked and can provide indigent people with adequate defense. The limits allow attorneys to take on up to about 3 serious felony cases a month.
Kelley’s office is budgeted for more than 16 public defenders, including in-house and contract attorneys. But his office will only have 11 come the first of the year as several have retired or left for new opportunities, he said.
Looking forward, Kelley hopes pay increases recently approved by Yakima County commissioners will prove a useful recruiting tool.
Beginning pay for attorneys has been increased from $63,320 a year to $80,100.
“This office is going to end up recruiting hard this spring and maybe move up some of the newer attorneys in our office to handle felonies,” Kelley said.
Hiring more attorneys won’t fix the problem right away. New hires will need to get settled here and trained, which takes time, he said.
“Even if we get six qualified lawyers, we’re still going to be digging our way out of this for a long time,” Kelley said.
– Phil Ferolito
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.