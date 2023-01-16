The Rev. Robert Trimble's annual efforts to honor and remember Martin Luther King Jr., his lifelong role model, culminate at this time every year. He has helped coordinate and plan numerous special events centered on King's birthday.
Even though he's been doing this for a while, working and planning with others to ensure those Yakima events honor King in the right way still takes time. Trimble feels strongly it's important, and worth the effort.
"King was not simply a great Black leader; he was a great American leader whose human rights victories have directly benefited millions of women, other people of color, the aged and the handicapped across this country," Trimble wrote in an announcement for this year's events.
"I am concerned that we do not simply use the holiday as we do most American holidays — partying, relaxing, catching store sales and similar activities," he added. "King's prophetic life should not be dishonored with a weekend of frivolity and good times."
As always, Trimble has been working to prepare for this year's activities. But he was slowing down even before his 79th birthday last October. And most noticeably, he's lost weight — more than 100 pounds.
Those who know Trimble may be aware of his health struggles in 2022. From spring through summer, he lost weight at an alarming rate. He had no appetite, and Trimble and his longtime physician, Dr. David Doornink, still don't know exactly why, even after multiple tests.
Last August, as he was planning for the annual celebration of the founding of Greater Faith Baptist Church, Trimble was thinking he may not be able or even around to organize the 2023 commemoration.
"This will probably be my last one, and I want this one in color," he said then of a thick souvenir program he prepared.
Since he collapsed at one point last summer, prompting a hospital stay, Trimble's health has stabilized somewhat in recent months. He's not losing so much weight anymore, though his doctor would like him to add another 10 pounds so he's at 220 — down from 325 pounds. Trimble has just a ghost of his old appetite. He's still not eating as much as he used to, especially sweets.
And he's still making plans for his funeral. This longtime pastor isn't afraid of death.
"I leave it in the hands of the Lord," Trimble said.
A complicated past
Trimble returned from Atlanta a few weeks ago. He grew up there and goes every year for most of December, to reconnect with his large family over the holidays and visit and re-visit favorite sites. This trip he spent a lot of time at The King Center, taking numerous photos and posting most of them on his personal Facebook page.
"I preached down there three times," including Christmas morning, he noted.
Born in Atlanta on Oct. 4, 1943, Trimble was raised there, as King was. King’s father and Trimble’s pastor were friends, and as a teen Trimble marched twice with King during the civil rights movement King led.
After graduating from high school, Trimble served in the U.S. Army, which introduced him to the Pacific Northwest. He moved to Washington state in 1972 to attend college and began teaching in Yakima after earning a degree at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
His first teaching job was at what was then Madison School on South Fourth Street. That was in 1975. As he settled into life in Yakima, he started going to the McDonald’s at Nob Hill Boulevard and South First Street. He's there most mornings with friends Betty Balmer, Dave Albert, Rose and Bob Barnick, Ernie and Phyllis Cornwell and Gilbert Chandler, among others. The group changes somewhat with the seasons and the weather.
"I know Greg and Jan (Luring)," Trimble said of the owners of that and several other McDonald's in the region. "They supported me."
He's usually there from around 9 a.m. until 10:30 or 11 a.m. "It depends on the conversation," said Trimble, who usually drives a small white pickup but occasionally takes his Cadillac from his home on Eighth Avenue.
When Trimble moved to Yakima, the city's Black community was centered on and around Sixth Street south of Yakima Avenue to Nob Hill Boulevard. The area included Mount Hope Baptist Church — the oldest Black church in the city — along with others such as Greater Faith, social clubs, businesses and homes.
Along with his many years as a teacher in the Yakima School District and as a teacher and mentor for OIC of Washington, Trimble was pastor at Mount Hope. That is how he met his goddaughter Avery Lynn Garner, a well-known young woman who died in a car crash on June 11. Trimble was Garner's pastor and mentor, her obituary noted.
Trimble had to sit down while he did the eulogy for Garner at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. He passed out while trying to take his robes off afterward.
"I got real hot," he said. His blood pressure dropped dangerously low and he had insufficient sodium in his blood, a condition known as hyponatremia. Collapsing while already in questionable health prompted a five-day stay in the hospital.
While there, Trimble was eased off hydrocodone, a prescription he'd had since an auto accident in 2004. "The doctor took me off all medications," he said. "I got off heroin before. It's painful."
This time he didn't feel that much pain, Trimble said. "That's the blessing," he added.
He doesn't have the desire to take another hydrocodone pill despite dealing with lingering pain from the auto accident and is glad of that. "You never know how your life is going to turn out, especially dealing with medication," said Trimble, who has struggled with addiction.
Remembering that struggle prompted him to pay tribute to another personal hero, Henry Beauchamp, who died in 2013.
Like Trimble, the namesake of the Henry Beauchamp Community Center was born in the South, in Louisiana. Beauchamp moved to Yakima with his family as a young teen and worked as a bricklayer before becoming the beloved civic and community leader so many remember him as.
Beauchamp and Trimble led efforts to name a street in Yakima in honor of King. That happened in 2006 with the re-naming of B Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, capping a 22-year effort.
But years before that, Beauchamp made a profound difference in his friend's life.
"When I fell from grace in Yakima, Mr. Beauchamp came and got me. I was on my way to the (cocaine) house and he came and got me, put me in a motel for a week and cleaned me out," Trimble said.
Trimble hasn't had a hit or a drink since 1990, he said.
"I want people to know Mr. Beauchamp was a good man," he added. "He did a lot of good, and I won't forget that."
A keeper of history
Trimble also knew and admired the Rev. Joe T. Denman of Greater Faith. That church was organized in 1967 by Denman, who with his wife, Myrthield, moved to Yakima in 1958 to serve as pastor at Mount Hope. Several members of Mount Hope along with the Denmans comprised the new church they named Greater Faith.
Denman and Trimble worked together to effect the renaming of Yakima’s Washington Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Denman died in 1988. Among his many accomplishments, Denman wrote music. In talking about the annual celebration last August, Trimble said songs Denman wrote would be part of the program.
Along with helping organize the celebration and creating the souvenir program, Trimble as usual arranged an exhibit of Black history with items from his personal collection. They include a crocheted bedspread that his mother, Lula Mae Trimble, had kept for years in an old trunk at the foot of her bed. Her grandmother, Winnie Moore, made it and when he displayed it in 2019, Trimble said it was approximately 130 years old.
It's important to cherish and care for such items. "If you don't know your history, you've got no future," he said.
Longtime friend Lester "Shag" Williams recently helped Trimble move several of those items from Greater Faith to Stanton Academy, where they'll be on display at least into next month. Along with displaying them at Greater Faith, Trimble thinks it's important to share them with students at Stanton.
Williams and his wife, Sherri, help Trimble with whatever he needs. That includes house and yard work, errands, church and civic responsibilities or just keeping company.
Williams, a former basketball coach at Davis High School, has known Trimble since he was in fifth grade. At that time, in the mid-1970s, Williams and a few friends were struggling somewhat. Trimble helped set them on the right paths, Williams said. That included teaching them about their history, locally and far beyond.
"We knew we had a Black community back then but we didn't really know the history until we met Rev," he said. "Way back then, we didn't know there were black colleges in the South. And even when he walked with Dr. King, we didn't know too much about that."
When Williams was 13, his mother died of cancer. His dad worked long days in the Lower Valley and Williams' older siblings had left the house. He was often alone. By the time he was in ninth grade, Williams had moved in with Trimble.
"He saw fit that I had everything I needed as long as I was at church on Sundays and Bible study on Wednesdays," Williams said. "I had to clean house, mow the lawn, do dishes from ninth grade all the way up to (when he was) a freshman in college."
Williams graduated from Davis in 1981 and hopes next year to retire after more than three decades as a firefighter at the Hanford nuclear reservation. As long as he's able, he'll help Trimble however he can.
"He's always thinking about people. He won't rest until all the homeless people have somewhere to go. He's always helping someone who's in need. He doesn't take a lot of credit," Williams said of Trimble, adding that he's fortunate to be around and helpful.
"He gave so much to me back in the day. I owe him the world," Williams said.
Staying involved
Though Trimble retired as pastor of Mount Hope, staying involved in the community is important. That includes occasionally preaching, participating in the annual events celebrating King as long as he can, and working to make his community a better place for all.
Trimble has been involved with "and committed to his prison ministries," Ken Jones wrote about Trimble on the Justice Housing Yakima website. Trimble is a board member of the nonprofit, which was formed to address the issues of homelessness through the development of affordable, permanent housing.
"He has been a strong 'soldier' in the struggle for Peace, Justice and Equality for all citizens," Jones wrote of Trimble, who also served as president of the Yakima County NAACP. "He continues to be active in his quest to ensure that all Americans enjoy the ability to achieve and reach their personal dreams and enjoy those inalienable rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution."
Another friend and admirer, Eric Silvers, has nudged Trimble into the spotlight at special Yakima Downtown Rotary Club meetings celebrating Black History Month. In February 2019, Trimble received an honorary club membership. Last year, he shared his story of coming to the Yakima Valley. Silvers described Trimble as “feisty” in speaking out for others.
"He's one of our last trailblazers that we have in Yakima. He has made a difference. He has made a difference in Yakima in terms of the celebration," he said. "My concern is that if something happens to him, would this continue? That's my big concern."
Though others may worry, Trimble has prepared for what will happen when he's gone.
"Just in case I do pass, the thing I wanted to do was to have my funeral at the Greater Faith Baptist Church," he said last summer. After the funeral the procession will go down Third Street to Yakima Avenue, make a left, go up Fifth Avenue and down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the Terrace Heights Cemetery.
He's already requested that a city garbage truck be part of the procession. "King was in the street, fighting for that union. That problem is still with us with the farmworkers," Trimble said, as they continue to fight for better pay and better working conditions.
At the cemetery, someone will read the memorial Trimble wrote in honor of Dr. King, "who has been my role model all my life," he said. The memorial will say Trimble didn't finish completing King's dream, "but I did the best I could," he said. "I haven't been the best person."
Trimble is contemplative but content when he talks about his life in the Yakima Valley, his many friends and his admiration for King.
"I want the Valley to know that King was my inspiration and that's why I stayed here, because I love the Valley and I wanted to share the man that had a great influence on my life," Trimble said.
"I wouldn't be the man that I am now if it hadn't been for him."
