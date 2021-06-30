Longtime physician Dr. Neil Barg will be the Yakima Health District's new health officer.
The Yakima Health District's Board of Health selected Barg this morning during its regular business meeting.
Barg was chosen over Dr. Sara Cate, a primary care physician with Community Health of Central Washington; and Yakima neurosurgeon Dr. Dave Atteberry, also a member of the health board.
Atteberry recused himself from voting in the selection.
Barg specializes in infectious disease, internal medicine and pulmonary disease. He is the director of hospital epidemiology for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
Barg received four of the six votes while Atteberry received two.
Board members LaDon Linde, Ron Anderson, Naila Duval and Dr. Sean Cleary voted for Barg.
Patricia Byers and Amanda McKinney voted for Atteberry.
