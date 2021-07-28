As a home health and hospice nurse, Diana Kosmatka was vaccinated against COVID-19 and follows other recommendations of thorough hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and masking up.
She experienced symptoms that prompted her to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday. It came back negative, but she’s frustrated some people won’t take steps to protect themselves — and others — and put everyone at risk.
“Masking up is 99% of what we can do to make a difference. Wear your mask in public places. ... If you’re inside a building, mask up,” said Kosmatka, an Astria Hospice and Home Health Care nurse who lives in Yakima. She recommends everyone protect themselves by wearing a mask, hand-washing and using hand sanitizer.
“There’s so many ways we can help during this pandemic to make a difference. There’s many ways around this. You don’t have to spread this disease,” Kosmatka added. She hands out hand sanitizer and masks when she can.
Masks help prevent not only transmission of COVID-19 but also Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections, she noted. RSV is particularly dangerous for infants, young children and older adults.
Kosmatka’s medical career began in the summer of 1973, when she started working as a nursing assistant. “People can tell you what kind of nurse I am. I am passionate,” she said.
“This virus is not going to go away that easy. We’re in a crisis again because people haven’t taken the shot,” she said.
Her 103-year-old mother, Bertha Kosmatka, was vaccinated against COVID-19 and recently tested positive. She is recovering at home.
“If she wasn’t vaccinated, she’d be gone now. I know that,” Diana Kosmatka said. “She has not had to go the hospital and I pray she doesn’t. My mother is a very strong person. ... She is the leader of my family.”
“My mother lived through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and people died because there were no vaccines then. Today we can make a difference.”
Kosmatka has heard all kinds of reasons why some won’t get vaccinated. Some say they’ve already had it, so there’s no need for a vaccine. “But if they get vaccinated, the chances of surviving this virus are so much better because it protects your system.”
Others — including some nurses and even some doctors, Kosmatka said — say it’s an experimental vaccine pushed onto the public too quickly. She prefers instead to stress how much it’s making a difference.
“I just want to get this out there. People will need to understand — this vaccine will save your life. It will keep you out of the hospital,” she said.