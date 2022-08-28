HollyAnna DeCoteau Littlebull sits in her backyard on a balmy August afternoon. She’s greeted by a front-row view of Ahtanum Ridge and is reminded of a time in her life when she would run up and down the hill for exercise. These days, she can barely run at all.
Littlebull is one of the possibly up to 23 million Americans who have long COVID. Since late 2020, when she was first diagnosed with COVID-19, Littlebull has been on an arduous path to recovery. It’s been a road filled with uncertainty.
“This is my spot,” Littlebull says, not breaking eye contact with the ridge. “When it’s warm enough and not too windy, I’ll come out here and paint, I’ll come out here and do my beadwork. Sometimes, I just come out here to sit. I’ll look at the ridge and think to myself, ‘Hmm, I used to be able to run that. One day, not today, I’ll run that ridge again.’ ”
The term long COVID first started appearing in Facebook groups and Twitter threads worldwide in the early days of the pandemic. The first wave of COVID-19 came and went, and reports of individuals who seemingly had not recovered weeks after an initial diagnosis became more common.
Long COVID remains misunderstood by both the public and some in the medical community. Aside from the state’s VA hospitals, only one clinic in Washington is dedicated to treating long COVID patients. For the nearly 530,000 people in the state and in Yakima County estimated to have long COVID, access to care, rehabilitation and even a diagnosis is often hours away.
Like much of the state, Yakima County doesn’t have long COVID specialists or clinics, but people from here are receiving treatment from UW Medicine’s clinic in Seattle.
Living with long COVID
Littlebull was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020. At that point long COVID was new and there was still no agreed-upon name, definition or way to diagnose it. While symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath and fever are common with long COVID, broader and more severe symptoms can extend deep into the body, potentially causing damage to one’s lungs, heart and brain.
Littlebull experienced respiratory issues, a severe case of vertigo, tinnitus and brain fog and that left her sitting in her car miles from home, not knowing where she was or how she got there.
Weeks after her diagnosis, Littlebull started having issues moving around. Her legs were losing strength.
“I couldn’t even sit down and stand up by myself,” she said. “My husband does shift work, so he wasn’t always here and I had to make sure I had a way to get out of bed by myself. I had to figure out how to get up from my couch by myself. I didn’t have the leg strength to sit or stand. That’s when I started getting really worried.”
Having spent much of her career in active roles as a wildland firefighter and later a police officer, the 54-year-old said she struggled with her new limitations.
Many of the activities in which she found solace day to day were now out of reach. Activities as simple as gardening became impossible.
“I couldn’t even garden. I was out here every day trying to make it mine before I had COVID. When spring came after I got sick, I couldn’t do it anymore,” Littlebull said.
By early 2021, problems with digestion, her sense of taste and flu-like symptoms had forced Littlebull into a diet of bland, light foods with minimal taste or smell. Bouts with cancer treatment in the past had taught her how to stay nourished while sick.
“I never thought I’d say this, but luckily I’d had cancer before,” Littlebull said. “I knew to freeze different drinks and crush up the ice to stay hydrated. I needed to stay hydrated and to get some protein in my system. I couldn’t eat ... I’d think to myself, ‘OK, It’s been three days since you had a meal.’ Some days I’d wake up, and my joints just ached so bad. My back hurt, my muscles hurt and I knew it’s because I wasn’t getting enough nutrition.”
Getting a diagnosis
By May 2021, long COVID was better known in the medical community. The University of Washington’s Harborview Medical Center had been operating a long COVID clinic for a year. They’d seen referrals jump from the single digits to the hundreds during that time. At the federal level, talks about long COVID being considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act had begun.
During that time, Littlebull was nearing six months of a sickness whose symptoms hadn’t subsided.
“I didn’t know for months why I was so sick. I couldn’t figure it out. To me, it was like this flu I couldn’t get rid of. It has just been this long, dragged-out fight where sometimes I have good days and others I don’t,” Littlebull said. “It’s like I was stuck on this rollercoaster of hell. There would be times where out of nowhere, I’d just start vomiting. It would feel like going through COVID all over again. There were times when I asked myself, “is this going to be what the rest of my life is going to be like?”
With her mom and sister’s help, Littlebull started looking into what could be causing her symptoms. It wasn’t until her mom sent her an article about other people with long COVID that she began to put it together.
“What came next was endless hours of me researching and looking goofy with my blue light glasses on, sitting at the computer and then finding out there were other people out there who were just like me or worse. That kind of set things in motion for me,” Littlebull said.
Through that research, Littlebull read about UW Medicine’s Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation and Recovery Clinic. Littlebull reached out to her general practitioner to see if she could get a referral to the clinic.
Toward the end of May, Littlebull scheduled a telehealth visit with the clinic for late summer. In September, via video call, she was introduced to Dr. Janna Friedly, a post-COVID rehabilitation specialist and the clinic’s executive director.
Washington’s only long COVID clinic
Friedly has worked at the long COVID clinic since its early days in 2020. Over two years, she’s seen the clinic grow from one physician to around 15.
She didn’t discuss Littlebull’s case specifically, but spoke generally about the clinic’s work.
“At first, the clinic was focused on patients who were being discharged from the hospital and required some follow-up and rehab services,” Friedly said. “We expanded as we realized there was this whole population of people with initially milder or moderate COVID that weren’t hospitalized but were still having ongoing problems … We are seeing 150 to 200 new referrals per month and we know we are just skimming the surface of the patients out there that require care.”
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey from June 2022 estimated one in 13 adults have “long COVID” symptoms, defined as symptoms lasting three or more months after first contracting the virus, and that they didn’t have prior to their COVID-19 infection.
The CDC survey also found that older adults are less likely to have long COVID than younger adults, and women are more likely to have it than men (9.4% compared to 5.5%). Nearly 9% of Hispanic adults have long COVID, higher than non-Hispanic white (7.5%) and Black (6.8%) adults, and over twice the percentage of non-Hispanic Asian adults (3.7%).
The disease’s broad nature has complicated diagnosis and treatment for doctors.
“There’s reported over 200 different symptoms that people with long COVID are experiencing,” Friedly said. “On average, people with persisting symptoms after COVID are reporting an average of 10 or more different symptoms. It’s a clinical diagnosis, and the presentation can be fairly variable in terms of what people are presenting with.”
Because long COVID symptoms can be so varied, it can difficult for patients to determine what specialist they should see. It also can make it difficult for specialists to detect symptoms as part of long COVID rather than standalone conditions.
“What we see in our clinic is many of these patients with a lot of different symptoms will seek care from different specialists to understand those individual symptoms,” Friedly said. “If they have shortness of breath, they might see a pulmonologist. If they have palpitations, they’ll see a cardiologist. They may have cognitive issues, so they see a neurologist.”
Friedly said specialists will run specific tests to reach a diagnosis. When those tests show nothing wrong, patients are left frustrated, without answers and in pain. She added that this problem is a systemic one. It’s not one particular organ or system failing; it’s long COVID causing the body to react erratically.
The solution, Friedly said, is creating more interdisciplinary clinics like the one at Harborview, where different specialists can become more familiar with the way long COVID interacts with the body as a whole.
“One of the values we see in a multidisciplinary clinic … is that we’re able to help patients understand how each of these different symptoms is actually related to one another and they’re all part of the same problem,” Friedly said. “We are seeing lots of patients who have had extensive workups and oftentimes unnecessary workups because people don’t recognize the symptoms are part of a constellation of symptoms that all relate to long COVID.”
Friedly added that even now, more than halfway through 2022, there is no single diagnostic test for long COVID. Even the CDC’s definition of long COVID acknowledges the virus might not be present in a patient’s tests or lab work while they experience symptoms of long COVID.
“The challenge is that COVID is like lighter fluid; it sets everything on fire. For many people who have underlying conditions before COVID, they become ill, and then their underlying conditions become much worse, or they had a predisposition for something like diabetes or sleep apnea … and then they have COVID, and that sort of tips them over the edge,” Friedly said.
UW’s long COVID clinic treats patients across the state. Based on rough data collected over the past year and a half, Friedly said the clinic has treated about 69 Yakima County residents with long COVID.
“We are seeing many patients from Yakima County,” Friedly said. “I would echo that the patients that we have seen from Yakima have voiced frustration that they have not been able to access care in their area and that the providers there have not been as familiar with the symptoms and how to manage it. There is a great need for more of these types of clinics. There is a great need for more training of physicians in primary care to recognize long COVID and to treat it.”
What comes next
For Littlebull, long COVID treatment has come in the form of antihistamine therapy, which she said helps her body fight off some of her symptoms. Much of her work with the clinic has involved diagnosing her different symptoms.
Nearly two years after her initial COVID diagnosis and one year after her long COVID diagnosis, Littlebull is waiting on a referral for a cardiologist, pulmonologist and ultrasound therapist. She said the doctors at the long COVID clinic, including Friedly, suspect she could have gallbladder, lung and heart issues as well as damage to her muscle and nerve tissue.
“This is like the ultra-marathon of marathons,” she said. “I have to remind myself nobody knows anything about this. We’re all learning together, so I have to be patient.”
