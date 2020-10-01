A Yakima Valley woman shared concerns about farmworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a congressional caucus discussion Wednesday that included infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said COVID-19 has hit the United States harder than any other country, with 7 million confirmed cases, more than 200,000 deaths, and an average of 40,000 new cases nationwide each day.
The panel discussion, hosted by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, focused largely on COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Hispanic people.
Fauci said Hispanic populations have contracted the virus at a rate of 359 positive cases per 100,000 people. The rate for whites is 78 per 100,000 people, he said.
Hispanics are also hospitalized and die at disproportionate rates after having contracted the virus, he said.
Discussion focused on the lack of protections for farmworkers during the pandemic and how immigration status has complicated reporting safety violations.
Kenia Peregrino, a student at Central Washington University, an emergency relief worker for the United Farm Workers Foundation, and the daughter of two Yakima Valley farmworkers, spoke to the issues from both personal experience and from her observations while working with area farmworkers.
Peregrino told the panel that her parents migrated to Yakima from Mexico in 1995, harvesting and packing fruits and vegetables to provide for the family.
She said the average farmworker makes $20,000 to about $25,000 a year, completely dependent on the number of bins or trays they fill, conditions that push many to their limits. Peregrino said that even before the pandemic, most farmworkers were not likely to report being sick or injured given their financial need to work.
“In the Yakima Valley, farmworkers were more afraid of losing their jobs than of contracting the virus,” she said. “At the same time, there were reports of COVID-19 cases in workplaces but employers weren’t sharing that information with workers.”
Peregrino said that when COVID-19 hit Yakima County, her mother continued to sort and pack apples close to others, without any social distancing, prevention training, screening or testing.
Her employer gave her mother a single disposable mask, Peregrino said. While some farmworkers asked for additional protective equipment, many others did not out of fear of retaliation, Peregrino said.
Peregrino said her mother fell ill in April, thinking, at first, that she had a cold. But when she started having trouble breathing, she got tested for COVID-19.
The positive test results meant her mother was out of work for a month and a half, during which time she didn’t receive sick pay, Peregrino said.
Peregrino added it was unclear how many of her mother’s coworkers also tested positive, since the employer was “not transparent” about who had been ill.
She had heard similar stories from other farmworkers. Peregrino shared that when she’s not attending school, she’s informing farmworkers of their rights, distributing personal protective equipment, helping to operate a hotline to document labor violations, and monitoring implementation of state COVID-19 rules.
Those experiences have connected her to the fear of retaliation many farmworkers have because they are undocumented, an immigration status that excludes them from federal assistance during the pandemic.
Peregrino said the UFW is advocating for minimum requirements for agricultural employers that include sick pay, adequately provided personal protective equipment, and a guarantee for workers will not lose their jobs if they follow doctors’ orders.
She also advocated that farmworkers be classified with health care workers in terms of their priority for available vaccines, rather than lumped together with all other essential workers.
“If you’re sick, you may or may not need to see a doctor, but you’re hungry every day and for that, you will always need a farmworker,” she said. “We are contributing so much to the economy and the country, but our lives are not deemed as important as our labor.”
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso, Texas, who facilitated the panel discussion, said conversations need to continue.
“There is no more pressing concern in America’s Latino communities than COVID-19,” she said. “This pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on Latinos, both from the virus itself and from its economic effects.”