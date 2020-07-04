Three climbers on Mount Adams were injured in two separate incidents Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of two climbers injured while descending the south climb in the headwaters of Morrison Creek. The two climbers, who were not identified, were reported to have signs of hypothermia. A 30-year-old man suffered a leg injury while a woman had a head injury.
U.S. Forest Service climbing rangers were able to provide aid to the injured climbers and coordinate a rescue.
The climbers were airlifted out by a helicopter from the Yakima Training Center around 10:30 p.m. The rescue followed a coordinated search effort from the Yakima County Search and Rescue, Yakima County Mountain Rescue and Klickitat County Search and Rescue. Both climbers are expected to make a full recovery.
At 7 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a 15-year-old boy who was injured in a rockslide while on a south climb in the 6,700-foot level of the same area where the two injured climbers were the night before. The 15-year-old climber suffered leg, arm, shoulder and possible rib injuries. After receiving reports from those in the area, U.S. Forest Service climbing rangers again provided aid and coordinated rescue by helicopter.