As police try to make sense of an early morning shooting at a Yakima convenience store that left three dead Tuesday, local leaders and lawmakers shared messages for those affected, with some calling for policy changes to address gun violence.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities organized a moment of blessing in the aftermath of the shooting as authorities continued the search for the suspected shooter.
Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio said the shooting is a sad incident that places Yakima amid many other communities affected by gun violence.
“This random act places us among those sad news stories that were always happening somewhere else,” she said. “Today, it’s in Yakima.”
She said the suspected shooter’s motivation is unknown.
“I don’t know if he obtained his gun legally, but I do know he used it illegally,” she said. “He’s a criminal, and people are dead because of it.”
Deccio said she wants people to feel safe in the community and added that police are doing what they can to apprehend the suspect.
In the long term, she said something needs to change to address gun violence that has impacted Yakima and other cities throughout the nation in recent decades.
“I don’t know the answer, but we do have to do something different or this will continue to happen,” Deccio said. “This is a sad day in Yakima.”
Other area politicians shared statements about the incident on social media.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse called the shooting a “horrific tragedy” in a tweet Tuesday.
Please remain vigilant as @yakimapolice searches for the suspect.My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this horrific tragedy. https://t.co/v6L2reK02d— Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 24, 2023
Newhouse, a Republican who represents Yakima and Central Washington in Congress, asked that the community remain vigilant as Yakima police work to apprehend the suspect.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this horrific tragedy,” he said in the tweet.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called the shooting “heartbreaking and infuriating” in a tweet Tuesday.
This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it's happening in every community. My heart is with the Yakima community, but thoughts and prayers aren't enough. If we're serious about tackling violent crime, we need strong federal gun safety laws. https://t.co/MmFhTRHkrq— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 24, 2023
“Gun violence is an epidemic — it's happening in every community,” she said in the tweet. “My heart is with the Yakima community, but thoughts and prayers aren't enough. If we're serious about tackling violent crime, we need strong federal gun safety laws.”
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities planned a moment of blessing at the site of the shooting to “come together and help bring peace and healing to this place where violence has occurred in our community.”
It will take place at noon Thursday near Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street in Yakima.
“If you can't come to the blessing in person, please keep all those in this community, especially those directly affected by violence, in your prayers,” the Yakima Association of Faith Communities said in an email.
The news of the shooting was picked up by national news outlets, including the New York Times, NBC, CBS and CNN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.