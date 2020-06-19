A special legislative session to discuss issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak could happen this August, a local lawmaker said Thursday.
State Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, said during a teleconference meeting hosted by the Yakima Republican Women’s Club that lawmakers have heard there may be a two-week special session in August, after the primary.
Dufault said the session will only address items related to the pandemic. But he added that he anticipates possibly unrelated topics could also come up under that broad agenda.
“We are on full alert and preparing counter legislation,” he said.
About 20 people dialed into the virtual meeting of the club to hear updates from Dufault and Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima.
One topic of conversation was Senate Bill 5395, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in March 2020, which mandates comprehensive sexual health education for students in grades 6-12 starting in the 2021-22 school year and for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade, starting in the 2022-23 school year. Parents can voluntarily opt out for their children with a written request.
Opponents of the legislation have turned in 266,000 signatures, double the amount needed, to place the issue on the ballot as a referendum in November. Corry and Dufault praised those efforts.
The club’s president, Debra Manjarrez, who hosted the meeting, asked the representatives whether schools would be open again in the fall.
Corry, who is on the education committee, said he hopes so. Schools can make modifications to keep teachers and students safe, he said.
Manjarrez said the club’s July meeting will introduce Republican candidates for the Washington governor’s race.