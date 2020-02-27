A fundraising event to help provide clean water to people in western Uganda will take place March 21 in Yakima.
OurGanda — a nondenominational, faith-based nonprofit in Vancouver, Washington — and the Pacific Northwest University Global Health Club are co-sponsoring the event to raise awareness about the lack of clean water in Uganda. The Well Church and Jerry Trimble Helicopters also are sponsors.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness about water disparities in other countries, as well as fundraising for a well in the villages farthest from water sources, sponsors said.
An event announcement noted that women in Uganda must walk up to five miles to and from their homes every day, balancing between 45 to 90 pounds of unclean water for their home use.
The “Weight of Water” event will feature games and obstacle courses for children and adults, competitions, team relay races, raffles, and a helicopter water drop, as well as free coffee, pastries and water bottles.
The free event will take place March 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 111 University Parkway in Yakima.
Donations will go toward supplying clean water for people in western Uganda, the event announcement said.