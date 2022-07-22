A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling affirming state authorities have concurrent criminal jurisdiction on reservations will have little, if any, impact on the Yakama Reservation, local legal experts say.
Tribal, federal and several municipal law enforcement agencies already work in partnership on the 1.3-milion-acre Yakama Reservation with specific criteria determining which court — tribal, federal or state — prosecutes any given case, said longtime Yakama tribal attorney Jack Fiander.
“There is a long history of state-tribal cooperative law enforcement here,” said Fiander, a Yakama. “The tribes and the BIA will continue to be called upon as first responders under mutual aid agreements and, in all likelihood, there will be greater cross-deputization — which is a good thing.”
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic agreed.
“That’s what really makes this all work eventually, they all work together,” Brusic said. “That’s kind of the bottom line from my perspective. The new Oklahoma case really doesn’t change anything from our perspective.”
Handed down by the nation’s highest court earlier this month, the ruling involved a criminal case on the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma — Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta.
Victor Castro-Huerta admitted he severely undernourished his stepdaughter, a Native American, months before her death. He and his wife were convicted of child neglect. Castro-Huerta, a nonnative, was convicted in state court and sentenced to 35 years in prison.
While his appeal was pending, the U.S. Supreme Court in another case — McGirt v. Oklahoma — held that Congress had never properly disestablished several Oklahoma reservations, and they were deemed to still be “Indian Country” and possibly under different criminal jurisdictions.
That encompassed a large swath of eastern Oklahoma including most of Tulsa, the state’s second largest city with about 413,000 people.
The federal government typically takes jurisdiction in serious criminal cases on tribal lands.
Castro-Huerta’s appeal resulted in a plea agreement in which he would serve a seven-year federal sentence.
“Castro-Huerta in effect received a 28-year reduction of his sentence as a result of McGirt. The Oklahoma state courts have overturned several convictions on that ground,” Justice Kavanaugh wrote in the ruling that says the state can prosecute nonnatives who commit crimes against Native Americans on reservations.
Having the state prosecute cases involving nonnatives — whether victim or suspect — is nothing new on the Yakama Reservation, Brusic said.
“The new Oklahoma case really doesn’t change anything from our perspective,” he said.
Tribes across the country are not happy with the ruling, saying it further erodes their sovereign status as independent tribal governments.
But such an arrangement is nothing new on the Yakama Reservation, where a 2019 ruling — Yakama Nation v. City of Toppenish and Yakima County — already helped establish jurisdiction.
That case involved a Yakama accused of stealing a bait car owned by the city of Toppenish — a state incorporated municipality on the reservation. Toppenish police followed the suspect to a home and executed a search warrant issued by a Yakima County judge. The home was owned by a Yakama and the suspect also was a Yakama.
The case occurred not long after the Yakama Nation had reclaimed much civil and criminal authority over Native Americans on the reservation in a federal process called retrocession.
But the U.S. District Court ruled in favor of Toppenish and the county, saying the city was a nonnative victim and the home was not on tribal trust land.
The ruling’s outcome meant state authorities had jurisdiction in some cases involving Native Americans on the Yakama Reservation.
Tribal lands are held in trust by the federal government. But many reservations, like the Yakama Nation, are a mixture of tribal and nontribal land, creating layers of jurisdiction.
The Oklahoma ruling doesn’t differentiate between tribal trust and nontribal land within a reservation, Brusic said.
“Kavanaugh really didn’t make that distinction,” he said.
Fiander said he couldn’t imagine the ruling to go as far as giving states authority over tribal lands, especially concerning his Yakama tribe, which has held its treaty with the federal government since 1855.
“Unlike the situation in Oklahoma, the Supreme Court cannot characterize the sovereignty of the Yakama Nation or its treaty as ‘outdated,’ ” he said.
