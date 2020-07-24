The Grand Columbia Council of the Boy Scouts of America was all geared up for a River Run Regatta as this year's annual fundraiser.
The theme, chosen before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world on its head, had to be adapted to allow for a virtual fundraiser. So the boat races are off. But the other main attractions at the Wednesday fundraiser — keynote speakers Nick Zentner and Terry Fossum — are still very much on board.
Zentner, a Central Washington University geology professor who hosts a popular public television show called "Nick on the Rocks," and Fossum, a retired Air Force officer and motivational speaker most famous for his winning turn on the Fox reality TV series "Kicking and Screaming," provide the star-power for a fundraiser that Grand Columbia Council development director Nancy Leahy hopes will still raise at least $100,000.
The money will go toward member recruitment and supplies as well as maintenance of the council's four campgrounds.
"The program hasn't stopped," Leahy said. "And we haven't paused even with all this. Scouts are still getting their Eagle ranks and earning merit badges. All that continues to move forward."
The Grand Columbia Council oversees Boy Scout troops throughout Central Washington, including more than 1,000 Scouts and nearly 200 Scout leaders. But, like the rest of the Boy Scouts of America organization, it lost a significant chunk of its membership in 2018 when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ended its long-running relationship with the Scouts. That's one reason fundraisers like Wednesday's are so important; they allow for greater outreach.
"We know the kids are out there," Leahy said. "We just need to get to them and provide the programs for them."
The fundraiser itself could help in that regard, aside from the money it generates. The livestreamed program is available to anyone who'd like to tune in, and Leahy believes viewership could rival the 400 or so who would have attended the live event. It may even draw interest from people who otherwise wouldn't have seen it, she said.