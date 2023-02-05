Selah residents affected by the groundwater contamination near the Yakima Training Center spent Thursday night speaking with local and state health and environmental officials about their concerns over the U.S. Army’s handling of cleanup efforts.
The state Department of Ecology, the Department of Health and the Yakima Health District held a listening session inside the Selah Civic Center for residents to share concerns ranging from PFAS consumption via the meat of exposed farm animals to the estimated spread of the chemicals into the area’s water table.
Concerns about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — also called PFOA and PFOS — seeping into the ground near residential water sources in east Selah arose in 2021 when the military started testing the wells near the training center. PFOA and PFOS belong to a group called PFAS.
Sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals," PFOA and PFOS were used until 2014 in a firefighting foam at the training center. They are toxic to humans in small doses and over long periods of exposure.
In early September, the Army finished its third phase of water testing near the training center. Out of the 300 total wells tested, 62 wells providing water to 87 residences were found to contain levels of the two chemicals exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s advised limit of 70 parts per trillion.
State and local officials made it clear Thursday night they could not provide solutions or even answers to many questions.
The DOE issued a draft enforcement order Wednesday that requires the military to comply with federal and state drinking water safety guidelines and would allow for state oversight of cleanup efforts.
Greg Caron, a hydrogeologist working in the DOE’s Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction program, said the enforcement order is the first of its kind, so there is no way of knowing if it will be upheld.
“We have not received a response yet from the Army,” Caron said. “They could do any number of things. I would anticipate more cooperation. I’m hoping for that, actually expecting it. If they don’t, they could essentially take us to court, either state or federal, and ignore it. If they do nothing, then it will be up to our state attorneys to take the Army to court over it.”
Not enough research
DOE officials said there has not been enough scientific research into the effects of PFAS exposure on livestock, crops and — to a degree — humans.
“The other thing we understand has been a big frustration that we’ve been hearing from your community is the lack of information about livestock and gardening,” said Barbara Morrissey, a toxicologist with the DOH. “That’s a frustration for us as well because there is currently a gap in the literature. Right now, there are no advisories or regulations to guide us about what levels are safe for PFAS in livestock and gardening.”
Morrissey said the lack of information prevents state agencies from setting safety regulations for consumption by animals and plants. While the subject isn’t fully understood, Morrissey said plants and animals do absorb forever chemicals and those chemicals are present in products like the eggs, milk and meat of exposed animals.
Residents also shared concerns about the long-term health effects exposure to the chemicals would have on residents with the highest levels in their water.
One resident said her husband, children and grandchildren had all experienced an array of health issues. She said her daughter had had four miscarriages, her husband was suffering from liver failure, her grandson had elevated liver enzymes and her granddaughter had started puberty in the second grade.
Morrissey responded by saying she didn’t have a good explanation. Rather, she pointed to the Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit, a joint effort between the University of Washington and the DOH, as a source for information to better understand the effects of forever chemicals on children.
Other residents, like Eric and Nichole, who chose not to share their last names, asked about the possibility of forever chemicals seeping deeper into the ground as time went on.
The couple said they have multiple wells on their property. The one tested by the Army was reported safe, they said. When they paid for a private test on one of their nearby wells that had been dug at a different depth, they said chemical levels were much higher.
Dealing with the Army
Several residents expressed frustration at the perceived lack of transparency by the Army.
In September, Lt. Col. Tim Horn, commander of the YTC, said the 87 residences testing above the EPA's advised limit of 70 parts per trillion of forever chemicals would be offered solutions like whole-house filters, deeper wells or connecting to a municipal water system. The Army has had public meetings with residents.
Based on comments made at the civic center, however, there did not seem to be clear communication between affected residents and the Army.
Some of the first residents to have their water tested in October 2021 said they’d still not been contacted by the Army for the installation of a whole house filter. But others who were tested as recently as last summer already had appointments in February for installation evaluations.
Many said they’d received calls from out-of-state numbers which they’d ignored until they realized it was the Army calling. Residents said the Army, as well as the DOH, DOE and YHD, could do a better job of reaching out to residents through social media, email lists and more meetings like the one Thursday.
The night ended with comments by Brandi Hyatt, a Selah resident who has been vocal about the Army’s handling of the situation. Hyatt’s home was one of the 87 that tested above the EPA’s health advisory levels.
“I know one thing we all need right now is access, right?” Hyatt said. “We need access to safe water, to testing, to feeling safe in our own homes. And I hope that that’s something that can be taken home tonight by all the people willing to listen to what our needs are. And that they’re going to brainstorm, and they’re going to come forward with answers and access to better things for us.”
