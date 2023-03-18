It could soon be a little more expensive to become a U.S. citizen.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services may update its fees in the face of more than $1.8 billion budget shortfall, according to a proposed set of rules published in January. Yakima County advocates are worried increasing the cost for naturalization applications will discourage residents from applying.
Monica Romero, who is accredited to help people fill out naturalization applications at Nuestra Casa, is among those concerned. Nuestra Casa, a Sunnyside-based nonprofit, offers classes for residents interested in becoming citizens.
“The fee change will affect the Yakima County residents because many of these individuals rely on paycheck to paycheck,” Romero said in an email. “Many students face financial instability and increasing USCIS fees will just become a burden.”
The USCIS said without higher fees, the budget shortfall could degrade the agency’s operations and services.
Fees have not been adjusted since 2016, according to a January news release from the USCIS, and 96% of USCIS funding comes from customers’ filing fees. The proposed fees would create a projected $5.2 billion of revenue each year, $1.9 billion more than the current fees.
The agency would use increased revenue to hire almost 7,800 more staff, raise pay and improve technology and customer service, according to the USCIS website. More funding would go toward asylum officers and refugee resettlement.
Naturalization application fees will be increased from $640 or $725 to $760. That’s the biggest concern for local nonprofits that help residents become citizens, said Eilish Villa Malone, citizenship legal services director at La Casa Hogar. La Casa Hogar also has classes and clinics to assist Yakima residents with naturalization.
The cost of N-600 and I-130 applications, which can help family members of citizens naturalize, also will go up, Villa Malone added.
The USCIS said it tried to limit fee increases for naturalization increases. On its website, the agency notes that the increase is lower than inflation. The cost of replacing permanent resident cards and getting biometric services will decrease.
Employment-based fees could grow the most, including applications for H-2A and other nonimmigrant workers.
Local advocates are still concerned with the rising fees. The USCIS is not changing its fee waiver guidelines and will continue to offer reduced fees to residents who make an income at or below 150% of the poverty level, are experiencing financial hardship or receive benefits like Medicaid or food assistance.
Villa Malone and Romero both noted that residents who fall just outside the qualifications will be stretched further by the increases.
“It would make it harder. We already have people who struggle to make the payment,” Villa Malone said. “If they’re going to raise the fee, they need to adjust the poverty requirements.”
Romero said that the current fee of $725 is already a challenge for many prospective applicants. Raising the fee further may prolong the application process and leave residents unmotivated.
She added that decreasing the cost of permanent resident cards may encourage residents to stay as lawful permanent residents and not pursue the advantages of citizenship, like voting.
Villa Malone said she works with many older applicants who may be on Social Security or unemployment and don’t qualify for fee waivers. Waiting to apply for citizenship has its benefits – language exemptions may be offered to applicants over the age of 50 – but Villa Malone said those applicants can end up paying out of pocket while on fixed incomes.
USCIS said in its news release that its fees were meant to be updated in 2020. The agency experienced a hiring freeze and faced difficulties during the pandemic.
“This proposed rule allows USCIS to more fully recover operating costs for the first time in six years and will support the Administration’s effort to rebuild the legal immigration system,” USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said in a news release.
The opportunity for public comment closed on March 13. The comments and the new rules are being reviewed.
Villa Malone said they are worried about ongoing administrative barriers to immigration, particularly with a presidential election coming up in 2024.
“From our perspective, (we are) just bracing ourselves for if the administration changes,” Villa Malone said.
