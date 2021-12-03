YAKIMA – A national chain store featuring a variety of flooring styles, a design center and installation services will open next week on South First Street in Yakima.
LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, will open its first Yakima store Monday, Dec. 6, at 2319 S. First St., next to Office Depot and Best Buy.
The company’s 10th store in Washington state will offer more than 500 varieties of floors including waterproof vinyl, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork, available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com.
LL Flooring, based in Virginia with more than 420 stores nationwide, seeks to guide customers through the flooring process with experts available to answer any questions, said Charles Tyson, president and CEO. The new Yakima store will feature a Design Center, which uses video so store associates can collaborate with customers and professionals, Tyson added.
Hours at the Yakima store will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.