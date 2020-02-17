Yakima’s Liz Hallock is running for governor as a Green Party candidate.
Hallock, 39, is an attorney and risk management consultant, a certified family law mediator and owns the Sweet Relief marijuana retail store in Yakima. Filing for state office starts in May, but Hallock has submitted paperwork with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission indicating her interest in the position.
Hallock said she decided to run for governor, in part, because small business is getting destroyed by state and federal policies that favor corporations who exploit tax loopholes.
“The current (state) administration is too busy trying to get national media attention,” she said. “It threatens small businesses like mine and neglects problems at home. It threatens the rights of responsible adults, whether it’s taking away gun rights or banning flavored vapes. There’s no solid plan to fight homelessness, which is a national problem.”
She said she met Ralph Nader in 2000 as a college junior and volunteered for his campaign, an experience that left her with an appreciation for the Green Party’s values.
“His passion for consumer protection, open government, and decrying money in politics had a lasting impact on my life,” she said.
In 2016, Hallock was chosen by her local precinct as a delegate for Bernie Sanders. She said she has remained active in progressive Washington politics ever since.
Hallock ran for the Yakima City Council District 5 seat last year and lost to Soneya Lund. She also ran for state House of Representatives’ District 14 Position 2 in 2018, and lost in the general election to incumbent Gina Mosbrucker.
Other priorities for Hallock, should she be elected, include health care, domestic and gang violence, and drug addiction.
“I’m running with a priority on health care, combating violence, and ensuring small business can thrive, while ensuring bigger business contributes housing solutions,” she said.
Hallock is active in the community, working with the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Central WA Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, First Descents and the National Alliance of Victims’ Rights Attorneys and Advocates.
Other candidates for the governor position are incumbent Democrat Jay Inslee, who is running for his third term, and Tim Eyman, who announced his intent to run as a Republican during a stop in Yakima earlier this month.