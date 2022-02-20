The Living Care Retirement Community of Yakima has joined with HumanGood, California’s largest nonprofit provider of senior housing and services.
Washington Department of Social and Health Services approved the arrangement on Feb. 1, officials with HumanGood and Living Care announced. Both share similar missions as nonprofit, faith-based organizations dedicated to providing care and services for older adults, said Travis Walker, executive director of Living Care Retirement Community.
“This affiliation will help us continue our mission well into the future,” Walker said in a news release. “Living Care Retirement Community will continue to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of seniors by providing ministry, housing and aging services in Central Washington.”
HumanGood has approximately 5,000 employees serving more than 13,000 residents in 117 facilities and is the seventh-largest nonprofit senior living provider in the country. For more information, visit HumanGood.org.
The Living Care Retirement Community is home to approximately 300 residents in retirement apartments, assisted living apartments and skilled nursing/rehabilitation beds on its 10-acre campus at 3801 Summitview Ave. More information is available at LivingCareCommunity.com.
