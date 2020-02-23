In honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, the Yakima Valley Museum will host a performance of “Hear my Voice,” a story of women’s suffrage in March.
The live performance tells the story of Jessie, the daughter of a political columnist who is growing up in Washington, D.C., during the early 1900s when a great-aunt introduces her to the suffragist movement.
Despite her parents’ objections, Jessie becomes deeply involved in the suffrage movement while her brother is fighting overseas as a soldier in World War I.
“As tragedy strikes both at home and abroad and the battle for the vote continues to escalate, everyone in Jessie’s family must face their own decisions about what they believe is right and the actions they are willing to take,” the event announcement said.
The performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Yakima Valley Museum. Cost is $5.
As a co-sponsor of the event, the League of Women Voters of Yakima County will be offering voter registration on-site.