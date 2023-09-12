When Lisa Freund was hired in 1994 by Yakima County’s planning department, the job was only supposed to last 15 months.
She was hired to convert the technical and complicated language of the state Growth Management Act into basic language employees and residents could understand.
The Growth Management Act sets criteria for urban growth in rural areas with a commitment to prevent urban sprawl and preserve agricultural lands.
Fast-forward to the present: She’s still there, heading the department that once hired her as a temporary employee. The department is composed of several divisions, including planning, building, code enforcement and environmental services.
Freund, who grew up in the Lower Yakima Valley, rose through the ranks from assistant planner to assistant director of Public Services, where she worked alongside former longtime Director Vern Redifer. When he retired in 2018, Freund took the helm.
In a Q&A, Freund shares some of her experiences with the county and why her department is vital.
What led to you becoming director of public services?
In 2004, the board (of county commissioners) moved to consolidate public works, planning, building, code enforcement under public services and Vern Redifer hired me. He was a fantastic mentor, not just about facilities planning for the county but the lower Yakima Valley groundwater, labor relations, grievances. It was really an incredible education. He hired me in 2004 and he retired in 2018. When he retired, his position sat vacant for a while. I didn’t apply at that time because they wanted a licensed engineer, which I do not possess. They went out to recruit, interviewed a slew of candidates – no decision. Then they reopened the position that fall — 2018 — and at that time they dropped the requirement. The engineer was preferred but not required. So I thought, ‘why not, I’m going to throw my hat in the ring,' and I did and I was appointed the director in December 2018.
What are your present duties?
Building, planning, administrative staff, and code enforcement are largely the development services process that public services offers the county. My position is instrumental because where I tend to come in is: ‘OK team, what are we all doing as a group? Are we all marching in the same step, are we all speaking with one voice, building are you aligning with planning so there are no gaps or misunderstandings?’ I report directly to the board (of county commissioners) and I make decisions within my authority if any of these divisions comes to loggerheads and if it’s greater than that, then I will take it to the board.
What’s your biggest accomplishment since being with the county?
I would say probably the 2000 Census. I was working with the board of county commissioners as their communications manager and the planning director at that time Dick Anderwald had put together a strategy involving the media, city of Yakima, all of the cities, the county to come together and coordinate to make sure we got a complete count for Yakima County. Well, when the census began in the early months of 2000, it was very clear that it was going south and I knew it was going south because of my work in Buena and the contacts I had in the Lower Valley. They were calling me to tell me ‘We’re not getting our census surveys, nobody is coming to our door, what’s going on?’ So they kind of sounded the alert. It was one of those projects where you’re just keeping your head above water but in retrospect you realize how important it was.
We had the at that time on the committee to get a complete count the Yakima Herald, the advertising director, we had a local ad agency coming up with designs, there was a core group of us pushing the census. What the census didn’t realize was that in rural Yakima County a lot of people do not get to-their-door mail delivery. We got a lot of (media) coverage, ‘hey, people are getting missed, here’s the date, all these calls have come in. U.S. Census, what are you going to do about it?’ And the U.S. Census regional office in Seattle devoted more resources, money, people to get out there. They actually listened to us and got back out there and hit areas they had not hit before.
Most memorable project?
The work that was nearest, dearest to my heart was that I successfully wrote a Community Development Block Grant for the Buena water and sewer expansion project, working in and with the community every step of the way. I worked with the community council; those folks became my friends. I mean we connected, stayed connected after that project. But by successful in that outreach and getting that grant, because it required a door-to-door survey, there’s a lot of strings attached to federal block money, a lot of hoops you have to jump though. So we did door-to-door canvassing and I got to know the community.
What do you least like about the job?
The ever-expanding mandates that come down from the state. Some of them are federally driven. The county is an agent of the state, so we have very little choice most of the time. As an example, the 2021 energy code which the state requires us to adopt. The energy code requirements to build a new single-family residence, they would be prohibitive and it’s — this is just anecdotal — but the question has come up would a homeowner ever recoup the cost of those requirements. We’re all scratching our heads because you’re saying we need affordable housing but you're making new housing prohibitive for the average person who wants to build a house.
The other mandate that’s coming down relative to single family development is legacy pesticides. If you’re in a former orchard where arsenic was used you have to not only have soils testing done but there’s the possibility that you as the developer or person developing the home would have to swap out your arsenic-infested soil with new soil and that’s going to be really expensive. Some schools have already had to do it. We have been advised by Ecology to review for that, but we have not been required to make sure that testing gets done and that dirt swap takes effect.
What should the public know about your department?
Having all of these groups together was for one single purpose and that was to allow customers one point of entry to our services. The one thing we all know about government is that the worst thing you can do is go into an office and somebody says ‘oh, that’s not my job, go over to somewhere else.’ Our job here is one voice. Come in for a permit, we’re going to coordinate it for you, we’re going to make sure that everybody does the development review, that you’re not left holding the bag if something goes awry.
What is the biggest project your department is undertaking now?
For land use, we’ve got the next Growth Management Act comprehensive plan update that’s mandated to be done by 2026. We’ll be going out to the 14 jurisdictions to look at those urban growth area boundaries – step and then move into those initiatives. That’s a big one.
Gap to Gap (a levy set-back project along the Yakima River), they’re working with the U.S. Corps of Engineers to probably break ground later in the fall. To me, flood control district is the crown jewel in, I would say, in the county’s cap so to speak.
Why is it important?
Because the county is responsible to its residents. And it’s responsible in a number of ways. One way I can describe it is the fabric of the landscape and that’s land use. Are you going to allow solar farms out here, are going to allow development in rural areas? So there’s that component of it. (For the) flood control zone district, the reason that’s important is money. How much do you want to spend to keep these levies, how much do you want to spend as taxpayers? Is there a better way to do it?
So through these various initiatives we have, it’s looking at the landscape, it’s looking at history, it’s looking at community needs, the desires, it’s looking at state law to see what we can and can’t do. It’s looking at ways to do things without breaking the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.