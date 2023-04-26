Lions Pool in Yakima will close temporarily from May 1 through June 18 for improvements, with the renovations helping both the longevity of the pool and the environment for swimmers.
In a recent news release, Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said Lions Pool work will include construction and installation of a new air handling and dehumidification system.
Jason Zeller, the city’s recreation programs supervisor who oversees operation of the Lions and Franklin pools, said the new system will allow for better air movement and be able to handle the moisture in the facility more efficiently.
“This will help with the longevity of the facility and overall experience for our pool users with a system that will be able to handle our environment,” he said.
Zeller said the pool’s closure earlier this year – to repair the facility’s main pump and motor – is unrelated to the upcoming work.
When the installation is finished and the pool is ready to re-open, the city will notify the public, Wilkinson said. It is located at 509 W. Pine St.
“We certainly appreciate the patience of Lions Pool’s loyal users during this project,” Wilkinson added.
The outdoor pool at Franklin Park, 2102 Tieton Drive, opens on Wednesday, June 14, for the summer season, Zeller said.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/aquatics or call 509-575-6046 for more information about City of Yakima aquatic programs.
