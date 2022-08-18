Yakima swimmers will have a place to cool off, even after Franklin Pool closes for the season.
Lions Pool will reopen Monday, the city announced in a news release Thursday.
The indoor pool at 509 W. Pine St. was closed for nearly two months because of a mechanical issue with its main pump.
“We have received the pump and motor and will be back to full operation on Monday,” Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in the release. “We look forward to seeing our community again here at Lions Pool.”
Wilkinson said the city appreciated peoples’ patience during the closure.
The pool will be back to its regularly scheduled hours of operation, which are available on the city’s aquatics website.
The outdoor Franklin Pool at 2102 Tieton Drive closes for the season Saturday, with its annual Paws in the Pool event happening Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.