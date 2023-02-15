Lions Pool
People gather to swim at Lions Pool in Yakima, Wash. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

 Yakima Herald-Republic file

Yakima’s indoor Lions Pool is expected to be closed through Feb. 24 as the city repairs a mechanical issue with the pool’s main pump.

Repairs will be completed as quickly as possible to reopen the pool at 509 W. Pine St., according to a news release from the city Wednesday.

“We certainly apologize to the loyal users of Lions Pool that the facility will have to be closed while the pump is repaired,” Parks and Recreation manager Ken Wilkinson said in the release.

Yakima City Government Reporter

Kate Smith is the city government & politics reporter for the Yakima Herald-Republic. She is passionate about connecting people to policy in storytelling that is thorough, fair and compassionate. In Yakima, she is following local elections, city council, budgets & audits, public health, housing & homelessness, public safety, utilities and more. 

