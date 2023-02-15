Yakima’s indoor Lions Pool is expected to be closed through Feb. 24 as the city repairs a mechanical issue with the pool’s main pump.
Repairs will be completed as quickly as possible to reopen the pool at 509 W. Pine St., according to a news release from the city Wednesday.
“We certainly apologize to the loyal users of Lions Pool that the facility will have to be closed while the pump is repaired,” Parks and Recreation manager Ken Wilkinson said in the release.
