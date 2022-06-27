Lions Pool will be closed temporarily while the city repairs the pool’s main pump, the city of Yakima said in a news release Monday.
The pool at 509 W. Pine St. could be closed for about a week while the city repairs the pump, which has a mechanical issue, the news release said.
“We certainly apologize to the loyal users of Lions Pool that the facility will have to be closed while the pump is repaired,” Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said.
The release said the repairs would be completed as quickly as possible.
Yakima's outdoor Franklin Pool at 2102 Tieton Drive remains open. The city also has spray parks at Miller Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
