The relative lack of public, professional fireworks displays in the Yakima Valley this Fourth of July doesn’t mean there won’t be fireworks.
Personal fireworks use, with various restrictions, is legal in Mabton, Granger, Zillah, Harrah and Moxee. It is illegal in other Yakima County cities and in the unincorporated parts of the county. With Yakima County still in Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, the city of Moxee urged people to avoid gatherings with people outside their household for fireworks, and to follow other health guidelines.
But even a pandemic-driven ban of vendors on Yakama Nation land won’t keep people from buying and using fireworks, said Kevin Frazier, chief of Yakima County Fire District 5, the state’s largest fire district by area. He suspects some vendors may skirt those laws by connecting with buyers on social media.
“There’s been Conex trailers full of fireworks sitting there all year,” he said.
That could mean a busy night for firefighters. The Valley is dry right now, and the forecast calls for warm weather on Saturday. Aside from high winds, which almost always portend Fourth of July fires, there’s really no way of knowing what the night will be like for local firefighters. Some years there are more than 40 fires. Other years the numbers are in single digits, Frazier said.
“We are so different from year to year,” he said. “We won’t know till about 1 o’clock on the morning of July 5.”
The potential is certainly there for errant fireworks to cause real damage, said Yakima County Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen.
“We seem to be a lot drier around the Valley this year,” she said. “And there are already warning signs that it’s going to be one of the worst fire seasons we’ve seen.”
As such, it’s important that anyone using fireworks do so as safely as possible. They should be used in an open area. There should be a ready water supply on site. And kids shouldn’t be able to light them, she said. Frazier echoed those sentiments, saying people need to be aware of the serious damage fireworks can cause. Last year, for instance, a 48-year-old Toppenish man, William Winnier, was killed in a fireworks accident. That sort of tragedy is rare, Frazier said, but it speaks to the serious danger fireworks can pose.
“They start fires,” he said. “And they can kill people.”