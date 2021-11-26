Lighted events are gearing up again this holiday season with the Yakima Valley’s First of the Holiday Season Lighted Parade kicking off Saturday in Toppenish.
The parade begins at 6 p.m., motors down First Avenue and north on Toppenish Avenue.
Here’s a list of other lighted events:
Dec. 3 — Selah’s annual Lighted Parade, 6 p.m., begins at Wernex Loop, heads south on First Street and ends to the Selah Civic Center where other festivities will be held.
Dec. 4 — Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade, 6:30 p.m. Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave. A Jingle Bell Run will occur prior to the start of the parade at 6:25 p.m. The runners will be decked out in lights and have a fun run down East Edison Avenue, with proceeds benefiting the Sunnyside Skate Park. Several local businesses are planning efforts to support nonprofits.
Dec. 5 — Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade, 6 p.m., begins at Sixth Avenue, travels east on Yakima Avenue and ends at the Millennium Plaza on Third Avenue, where a tree lighting ceremony will be held.
Other holiday lights
Nov. 27-Dec. 4 — Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park, 5-9 p.m. State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Admission is $10 per vehicle, $20 for limousines, buses and recreational vehicles. Holiday-themed scenes along with over 25 miles of lights illuminating buildings and trees will be back this year. To enter, turn north on 18th Street from Nob Hill Boulevard and enter at Gate 15 on Pacific Avenue by the Yakima County Stadium. Details: www.statefairpark.org.
Dec. 7-18 — Holiday Lights Extravaganza returns to the Yakima Valley Museum at 2015 Tieton Drive in Yakima. More than 20 lighted trees and other holiday exhibits will be on display inside the museum galleries, with proceeds supporting local nonprofits. The museum will have extended hours during the event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The museum is not open on Sundays and Mondays. Admission is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $5 for children.
Dec. 10-11: The Yakima Area Arboretum luminaria walks, 6-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted.
