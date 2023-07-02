A Level 3 Evacuation notice, which urges residents to leave immediately, was issued for residents Sunday afternoon near the Rest Haven Road Fire in Yakima. Crews from around the Yakima Valley were battling the blaze.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued the evacuation notice Sunday to include “the area at the intersection of Rest Haven Road and Carrell Drive, going northeast to the 700 block of Riverview Drive, then going south to 100 block of Hailey Place,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page. A map is available online at bit.ly/rhr-evac.
The evacuation order includes residences along Riverview Drive, Hailey Place and Siegmond Place, according to the post.
The fire broke out along the ridge near the 100 block of Rest Haven Road in Yakima at around 2 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews from Selah, East Valley, Gleed and Yakima County Fire District 5 were at the scene. Yakima Training Center helicopters were making water drops on the fire.
East Valley Fire Department chief Dale Hille said fire crews did not have an estimate on the size of the fire as of Sunday afternoon. Due to helicopter activity, crews could not map out the size of the fire using drones.
The flames were spreading closer to nearby residences Sunday afternoon, but as of 5 p.m. had not caused any property damage , Hille said.
