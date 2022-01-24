Portions of the Yakima Greenway will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists when levee repairs on the Yakima River begin Tuesday.
Three sections of the Greenway will be closed during construction to ensure public safety as trucks and equipment will be using the paved trail to access the repair locations, according to a news release. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will complete the work in coordination with Yakima County and the city of Yakima.
Repair work will take place primarily east of Yakima and Union Gap. The first location is north of the El Mirador restaurant along the Greenway trail. The second is slightly farther upstream of the Yakima River near the new Rotary playground. The last repair site is south of State Route 24 near the city of Yakima Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The repairs are part of routine inspection and maintenance of the federal levee system that protects Yakima from flooding from the Yakima River, officials said.
