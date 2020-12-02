Yakima Parks and Recreation is offering a drive-thru Letters to Santa event at the city’s Public Works facility from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The free event will feature music and trucks decorated with holiday lights, as well as a special mailbox for letters to Santa, according to a news release. The public works facility is at 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
Drivers are asked to approach the Public Works facility off of 16th Avenue on to J Street heading west, turn left on 21st Avenue, turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard, and turn right into the Public Works parking lot.
After driving through the facility, exit the parking lot and turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard. Signs will be in place directing traffic.
Those not participating in the event are encouraged to avoid the area if possible due to potential traffic delays.