Yakima children who want to make sure their wish lists get to the North Pole before Christmas can attend the Letters to Santa event from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Public Works building.
The second annual drive-thru event at 2301 Fruitvale Blvd. will include lights, music, treats, Christmas-themed inflatable displays and an appearance by Mrs. Claus, the city said in a news release.
After dropping their letters into the mailbox, children can also get candy, gloves and activity sets while supplies last.
There will be signs and police officers on site to direct traffic, the release said. Drivers are asked to follow this route:
- Approach the Public Works facility off of 16th Avenue onto J Street heading west.
- Turn left on 21st Avenue.
- Turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard.
- Turn right into the Public Works parking lot.
- After driving through the event, exit the parking lot and turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard.
Drivers approaching from the west on Fruitvale Boulevard will be directed to turn left on 20th Avenue, left on J Street and left on 21st Avenue, the release said.
