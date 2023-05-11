A Yakima businessman intends to run for the District 1 seat on the Yakima City Council.
Leo Roy announced his candidacy on Thursday. The District 1 seat is held by Eliana Macias and the district encompasses the northeast portion of Yakima, bordered on the east and the north by the Yakima River, a portion of the railroad and small section of 16th Avenue on the west and running along a section of Yakima Avenue to the south.
Roy is a Yakima native and businessman. He wants to focus on homelessness and crime, he said in a news release.
He also sees the significant challenge posed by Yakima's budget shortfall in the general fund but is ready to tackle it, he said.
"I was born and raised in the Yakima Valley, and I love this city," Roy said. "I believe that we can do better when it comes to addressing the problems of homelessness and crime that are affecting our community. We need fresh ideas and a comprehensive approach to solve these issues."
Roy has volunteered at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, his local church, the Washington Fruit Community Center and OIC.
"I know firsthand the challenges that small business owners face in Yakima," Roy said. "I want to be a strong voice for these businesses and ensure that they have the resources they need to thrive."
Roy is against paid parking downtown, he said.
District 3 and District 7 incumbents Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens announced their re-election campaigns in March. Educator Reedy Berg plans to run in District 7 and businessman Rick Glenn said he will run for the District 5 seat held by Soneya Lund.
Lund and District 1’s Macias have terms that expire Dec. 31. They have not announced their intention to seek re-election.
For more information about Roy's candidacy, email royforyakima@gmail.com.
The candidate filing period for local offices is May 15-19. The primary election is Aug. 1 and the general on Nov. 7. Contact the Yakima County Auditor's Office elections department for more information.
