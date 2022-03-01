Christians of different denominations gathered with solemn purpose on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent and the beginning of 40 days leading up to Easter — a special time dedicated to prayer, penance and sacrifice.
The most obvious result of attending special services that day is the smudging of ashes in the form of a cross on churchgoers’ foreheads. It’s a reminder of the fleeting human experience and the importance of repentance and strengthening one’s relationship with God.
These Lenten weeks before Easter, which is April 17, are time for righteous deeds, charitable giving, prayer and fasting. But that shouldn’t be done in a public way just to please others, said the Rev. César Vega of Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima.
“Take care so that you may please God in whatever you say, whatever you do,” Vega told those attending the 12:15 p.m. Ash Wednesday service. God knows of such efforts made privately; they shouldn’t be done with fanfare just so others know about them too, he said.
Deacon John Cornell and parishioner Christian Grieb, who was serving as master of ceremonies, assisted Vega. They each smudged ashes on worshippers who moved toward the altar in three lines. Most wore masks and practiced social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But attending the special service in person was a precious opportunity.
Vega reminded those attending of the very human habit of some to overextend themselves in various ways to show off for others. “We tend to buy the things that we don’t need, with the money we don’t have, to please the people we don’t like,” he said as parishioners chuckled softly.
“Hopefully what we do, we do it to please God. Then we celebrate the joy of Easter,” he said.
