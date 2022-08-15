Think of a jug of ice-cold lemonade, multiply it by at least 20 and start adding ingredients — conceivable or otherwise. That gives you some idea of Yakima’s first Lemonade Day, an event hosted Saturday by the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce at Sozo Sports Complex that gave kids the opportunity to run their own business.
And run it they did. Ice cream, Tajín and jalapeño juice found their way into lemonade recipes. Music bounced across the turf and judges bounced between booths, tasting lemonade and handing out a variety of awards. Children laughed and enjoyed a bubble mountain built by a large foam machine. Lemonade stands of all shapes lined the field and signs of all sizes lined those stands.
“Our goals here today are really to celebrate our children and the entrepreneurial spirit we can cultivate in our children,” said Verlynn Best, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “They’re learning how to run their own business.”
Elleanna Modest is trying to establish a business beyond the weekend. She has been selling lemonade outside her mother’s restaurant, Garcia’s Kitchen. On Saturday, she sold pineapple, berry, cucumber, kiwi and plain lemonade and was hoping to sell more than 50 cups.
“I wanted to learn how to run my own business, like my mom,” Modest said.
She said she’s learned to prepare for anything and to keep lists of supplies. She hoped to make enough money to repay her investor (her mother) and to donate to those who are homeless or in the foster care system. Modest said her brother is struggling to find housing and health care, and she hopes to help him through sales at Elleanna’s Lemonade Stand.
Limonada Loca, The Lemonade Lab, Hocus Pocus and Herb’n Legend were just a few of the other booths Saturday as kids took the idea of a lemonade stand and went wild.
Jazlyn Mendoza and her mother made a Tajín and cucumber lemonade, which they usually make for family gatherings. They added a strawberry lemonade and homemade freeze pops to the menu at Mendoza’s stand — Made for Sunny Days.
“I like lemonade and I felt like it would be fun,” Mendoza said.
She added that she hoped to make a little bit of money.
Her mother, Arca Flores, had seen the event promoted recently on Facebook.
“I wanted to get her out of her comfort zone,” Flores said of her daughter.
On the other side of field, siblings Piper, Amaya, Dak and Gabby were finishing setup for the Lemon Lab. Dried ice (handled by parents and older children) poured out of cups next to a slime-making station.
Gabby Shawl showed off their lemonade, a unique combination of sprite, fruit juice and ice cream. They had tried various concoctions and settled on this when experimenting with leftover ice cream.
“We found out it was really good,” Shawl said.
Marlena and Enily served horchata, strawberry lemonade and cucumber lemonade at Limonada Loca.
“Our theme is our culture,” Marlena said.
“We wanted to come up with something different,” Enily added.
They also sold doughnuts, durros and mango with chamoy.
Limonada Loca was one of several stands to add food to their menu. A few booths down, Gracyn Rivera was selling homemade cupcakes and sweets, which she hoped would help draw in people.
“I thought it would be good to sell cake because I like cake,” Rivera said. “I’m hoping to sell a lot.”
Nearby, Natalie Martinez was selling earrings she had made herself out of clay and resin. She saw the lemonade stand as an opportunity to sell her art along with iced beverages.
Chamber of Commerce employees had been planning a Lemonade Day event before the COVID-19 pandemic. Lemonade Day is a national event that seeks to foster entrepreneurship in young people. Best and her staff planned Yakima’s in just a few months and she lauded community members and organizations that helped put on the event.
Best said that Lemonade Day will become an annual event. She hopes more businesses and community members show up in the future.
“This is the first one. This is going to be an annual event for us to celebrate our children and families,” Best said. “Just think, these are our future business owners in Yakima Valley.”
