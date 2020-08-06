Guests and employees will experience a considerably different atmosphere when Legends Casino opens for the first time in nearly five months on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Masks, screenings, plexiglass and constant reminders to social distance will be new staples on the 84,000-square-foot gaming floor, where only a little over 850 of the 1,400 machines will be available for use. Marketing director Greg Fritz said they expect to maintain social distancing while hosting up to 1,200 people, or slightly less than 50% of typical capacity.
The casino closed in March because of COVID-19 precautions, and the reopening was pushed back as cases climbed over the summer in Yakima County.
Preparations underway on Thursday included three more employee training sessions held at the events center where all concerts and conferences remain postponed indefinitely. A short video reminded participants just how dangerous COVID-19 could be before they learned the best practices put in place by general manager Letisha Peterson and her team to prevent spread of the contagious respiratory virus.
"We're being very careful with the number of people we bring in and phasing them in," Peterson said. "We're taking great efforts to the planning and the staging of how they're getting into the property to make sure we don't have any pinch points of employees coming to work."
After five months of between 14 and 45 employees working at any given time for security and maintenance, Peterson's expecting more than half of the nearly 800 employees to return when the doors open on Aug. 13. The remaining staff will remain on standby, which allows them to receive health care benefits through Legends, along with unemployment benefits.
Employees also signed what Peterson called an "initiative" to acknowledge their responsibilities, as well as the casino's obligation to protect them. Child care services will remain closed, but Peterson said they're working hard to find the most convenient schedules and minimize the number of people with whom each employee interacts.
The Yakama Nation gave permission for the casino to reopen and shared the cost of personal protective equipment available to guests and employees. The Nation, which is supportive of state and local coronavirus restrictions, has sovereign decision-making authority on tribal lands, an earlier news release said.
How it will work
Visitors will reserve a spot on their smartphone and will be notified by text when they can go inside without having to get out of their car. Water and other measures will be available for those who don't have access to the technology or would rather stand outside.
Once inside, everyone must pass through a screening process that includes a temperature check, which will be even stricter for employees. Safety precautions will include a mask requirement and a temporary ban on smoking, except at two designated outside areas.
"Knowing that there is a definite difference of revenue impacts for smoking vs. nonsmoking, we still made that decision not only for the benefit of our guests but our team members," Peterson said, noting as circumstances change they would explore different policies. "The long-term of that is unknown at this time."
Casino staff created plexiglass shields at all table games — poker won't be open due to safety concerns — to separate guests from each other as well as employees.
Cleaning crews will work around the clock to sanitize equipment throughout the facility. The casino will be open from 10 a.m. 2 a.m. daily. When it is closed at night, staff will implement significant deep cleaning.
Workers from other departments will help handle enforcement of the casino's new policies. People can report any concerns. An employee who feels uncomfortable will be able to enlist the help of a supervisor if needed.
"You’re dealing with the public," Peterson said. "We’re going to do the best that we can."
She's looking forward to seeing the casino's loyal customer base and giving them a reason to leave the house after five long months with many businesses still closed. The hotel will be open at 50% capacity with an extra emphasis on cleaning and strict safety rules.