Legends Casino Hotel gave more than $301,000 to nonprofit organizations in Yakima, Benton, Kittitas and Klickitat counties Wednesday as part of the casino’s annual grant program.
The Yakama Cares program focuses on nonprofit groups in the community, with grants ranging from $10,000 to $1,000 this year. Groups receiving grants included school districts, fire services and health organizations.
Legends’ Community Impact Fund Committee received 240 applications for this year’s distribution. This year, the committee focused on the effects of COVID-19 and wildfire threats, as well as community needs.
While more groups received grants this year compared to last year, the amount of money disbursed was less than the almost $380,000 given out in last year’s program.
The program’s funding is based on a percentage of the casino’s revenue, and Legends was closed for five months due to the pandemic.
In April, when Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, visited the Yakama Nation, Tribal Chairman Delano Saluskin said that Legends saw a 40 percent reduction in its annual revenue due to the pandemic.
The largest single recipients of grants were the American Red Cross and the Kittitas County Search and Rescue, which received $10,000 each. The Wapato School District will receive $8,554. Ellensburg Community Health’s Open Door Clinic and Naches Firefighters Association each received $7,000.
Grandview received 21 grants for its schools, totaling $32,447, while Toppenish School District received a total of $22,500. Naches Valley School District received a total of $7,600 for the district, its virtual academy and the high school.
PACE High School, an alternative high school in Wapato received two grants totaling $2,000.
The Nile-Cliffdell Fire Department received $4,200 from the program.