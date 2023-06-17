TOPPENISH — Wednesday was a good day for 191 area nonprofits and municipal organizations as they received more than $1 million in grants from Legends Casino Hotel.
Through its Yakama Cares program, 172 nonprofits collectively received $503,032. Larger grants supporting law enforcement, fire departments and municipalities were awarded through the Community Impact Fund and brought the total distributed to $1.06 million, according to a news release.
Funding is based on a percentage of the casino’s annual revenue. Grants benefit nonprofits and organizations throughout Central Washington including Yakima, Benton, Kittitas and Klickitat counties.
Nonprofits apply for Charitable Contribution fund grants between Jan. 1 and March 31. This year, 444 nonprofit organizations applied, the news release said. Applications undergo multiple rounds of cuts as committee members base part of their selection on areas of need.
Recipients lined up in the casino’s event center to receive their checks. Carlos Villareal, director of operations, greeted recipients and posed with them for photos, pausing occasionally for a sip of water as the line lengthened.
Among the dozens of people who lined up to receive checks was Debra Byrd, who works with animal rescue groups throughout and beyond the Yakima Valley. Byrd was representing Pawsitive Alliance, a Bellevue-based organization that supports and works with Yakima County animal groups and others throughout Washington to provide pet food, pay for spay and neuter services and other efforts.
Pawsitive Alliance received a $1,000 grant. "This is going toward spays and neuters," said Byrd, who wore a "Dog Mom" ball cap. A few other animal organizations received grants that will also pay for spay and neuter vouchers for pet owners living on the Yakama Reservation and in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Grants awarded to nonprofits ranged from $1,000 to $15,000 per recipient.
Carolyn Thurston, interim executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, accepted a $10,000 grant for the center's Walk About Yakima program, a pilot program aimed at reducing gang-related gun violence in Yakima County. Other nonprofit grants will help fund hospice care, fire departments, service animals for veterans, education materials, food banks and more.
Community Impact Fund grants support larger projects that benefit the community as a whole. An independent committee with representatives from Toppenish or Wapato, Yakima, the state gaming commission, the Yakama gaming commission and Yakama Tribal Council administers the fund.
The $559,594 in Community Impact Fund grants ranged from $5,000 for Yakima Valley Emergency Management to a little more than $66,000 for the Toppenish Fire Department.
Other recipients include fire and police departments for the cities of Toppenish and Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima County Fire District 5, Yakima Valley Emergency Management, Washington State Patrol and Yakama Nation service providers such as Village of Hope, Pahto Public Passage and others.
