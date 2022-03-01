Two in-person “Let’s Make Wa’paas” classes are scheduled for Yakima in March, with the first on Thursday. They’re open to those who want to learn about weaving the traditional utilitarian bags or work on them or other projects.
The “Let’s Make Wa’paas” classes are hosted by Bessie Martinez and her Weaving with Wahpeniat & Friends Facebook group to teach weaving of wa’paas or flat twine bags. The first in-person class in Yakima this year will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. People should follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
Martinez has scheduled another class for 6 to 8 p.m. March 15, also at Collaboration Coffee. As with all her classes, new and experienced wa’paas weavers are welcome to bring current projects or begin a new one.
Wa’paas are flexible cylindrical bags made by twining yarn and jute, hemp or craft cord. They are used for gathering traditional foods of the Yakama Nation and other tribal citizens in the Pacific Northwest and feature a loop so they can be carried on a belt.
While Martinez teaches the classes for free, donations are welcome. Martinez also accepts donations of materials used to make the bags. Supplies needed include craft cord, yarn, measuring tape and scissors. A limited amount of supplies are provided at classes.
Martinez originally had the classes in her home and has taught them for a few years in Toppenish and Yakima, though in-person classes have been rare during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact Martinez at 509-901-7677 for more information or message her on Facebook.
Yakama Nation Behavioral Health also holds virtual Wa’paas Wednesday classes, which are open to the public. The Wa’paas Wednesday classes not only support participants as they learn and grow in making traditional crafts, but also keep them connected amid the pandemic and help build resilience.
They take place on Zoom from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday unless posted otherwise on the Behavioral Health Facebook page. Get information on how to join the classes on the Facebook page.
Along with the weekly online wa’paas classes, Yakama Nation Behavioral Health hosts an Awna Crafting Night from 6 to 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month. Crafters at all levels are welcome to share laughs, stories and teachings, a post said.
“We honor our cultural and traditional ways of healing by gathering to learn with and from each other. Gathering together promotes community engagement and increases our protective factors by creating community connectedness, positive social bonding, and belonging,” it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.