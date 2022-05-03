For more than 50 years, abortion has been a divisive issue among Washington state residents and voters, and those opinions have been amplified as the U.S. Supreme Court considers reversing its Roe v. Wade ruling.
A draft majority opinion on a Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, was leaked by the Politico website Monday evening, indicating a majority of Supreme Court justices would strike down the constitutional right established in 1973. It is not an official decision, which is expected in late June or early July.
The unusual leak of the high court’s potential landmark decision caused strong reactions Tuesday from Yakima Valley individuals and organizations on both sides of the abortion issue.
“I’m very pleased. It’s something we have been seeking for a long time,” said Lenette Lindemann, founder of Image Point Mobile Medical Services in Yakima and an organizer of the local Walk for Life each January.
Lindemann said while a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is important, abortions would still be legal in Washington state, which approved the medical procedure by referendum on Nov. 3, 1970.
“I’ve been at this now for 53 years,” she said. “I’ve learned that only by changing a heart can you change someone’s (abortion) decision — you can’t do it by compulsion. It’s going to take love and a heart change.”
Image Point is a mobile unit at 411 S. 12th Ave. that provides Yakima Valley women with pregnancy and STI testing, education, counseling and wellness programs. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Lindemann said her clinic could see more women seeking help.
“We’ll probably be very busy in Washington state,” she said. “We try to help individual women with their situation and their decision, and we respect their choices.”
Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho provides birth control and women’s health services, including abortion, at its Yakima Health Center, 1117 Tieton Drive. A spokesman called the leaked Supreme Court opinion “outrageous.”
“Let’s be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final,” Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for the regional Planned Parenthood clinics, wrote in a statement emailed to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“Abortion is your right — and it is still legal. While abortion is still legal, last night’s report makes clear that our deepest fears are coming true,” Dillon wrote. “We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access. We don’t have a moment to spare and we must act now. Our doors will remain open and we will continue to provide care, and will keep fighting to ensure patients have the health care access they deserve.”
Dillon told the Spokane Spokesman-Review earlier this year the state of Washington likely would become even more important to women seeking an abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down.
He noted Idaho lawmakers approved a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy earlier this year. That law is on hold by the Idaho Supreme Court, but the state also approved a law in 2020 that will criminalize abortions in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
If that happens, Planned Parenthood health centers in Washington could expect to see a 385% increase in patients seeking abortion care, Dillon told The Spokesman-Review.
Three clinics in Eastern Washington offer abortions after 11 weeks of pregnancy: Spokane, Kennewick and Yakima, which serve many women from out-of-state, he added.
Earlier this year, Washington lawmakers passed legislation that allows physician assistants and nurse practitioners to offer abortion services in their respective scope of practices. It was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, who noted the law will allow more providers to meet the increased demand for abortion services if Roe is overturned.
