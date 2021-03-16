The League of Women Voters will have a virtual training workshop to help people prepare testimony for the 2021 State Redistricting Commission.
A workshop for people in Yakima and Kittitas counties is planned from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, March 22, according to a news release from the group.
Redistricting is the process of using U.S. Census data to draw new legislative and congressional district lines every 10 years. In Washington, the process is completed by a bipartisan commission appointed by the Legislature. Citizen input will help determine how the district lines will be drawn. The redistricting commission will host virtual hearings in the spring and summer throughout the state.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/SpeakUpMar22, or the LWVYC Facebook page. For more information, contact Deloreslwv@gmail.com or cbardill@gmail.com.
Spanish translations will be provided.