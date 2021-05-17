The League of Women Voters Yakima County Conversation Series will host a virtual event May 25, “Violence and Discrimination Against Asian Americans.”
The conversation will be led by Carrie Huie Pascua and Dori Peralta Baker. It starts at 5:30 p.m.
Pascua is commissioner of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific Asian Pacific American Affairs and other AAPI organizations. Baker is an activist in the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, as well as the Filipino American Political Action Group of Washington. Both are members of the League of Women Voters of Yakima County, according to a League press release.
The conversation can be viewed on Zoom or livestreamed on the League's Facebook page. Details are available at www.facebook.com/events/152841956782739.