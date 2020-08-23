The League of Women Voters of Yakima County will hold a virtual informational session Tuesday on the Long Term Care Trust Act passed by the Legislature this spring.
The act created a long-term care benefit for workers and families who do not have long-term care insurance. A payroll tax will fund a trust to help eligible individuals pay for health and care services.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, AARP Washington’s advocacy director, Cathleen MacCaul, will share more information about the program with the League via Zoom.
To join by phone for audio only, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 906-578-0972, or visit the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page for Zoom video details.