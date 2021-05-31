Tammy Goodman, the lead volunteer at St. Vincent Centers’ food bank in Union Gap, once noticed a homeless man down the street from the food bank. He looked hungry. Even though the food bank was closed that day, she brought the man a bag of non-perishable foods and invited him to come to the food bank the next day when it was open.
“We just like to help,” Goodman said. “I’m grateful that I can contribute to helping other people and that’s the same thing I’ve put into my daughter, too. I tell her, if you see someone in need, try to help them out.”
Goodman’s service, even outside the 130 hours a month she volunteers at the food bank, is part of the reason she was named Catholic Charities USA volunteer of the year for 2021.
The award is presented to an individual who embodies the mission of Catholic Charities to provide critical service to those in need. Goodman was nominated from a group of 300,000 volunteers across the U.S. and was selected as the national winner.
Goodman is described by her co-workers a servant leader. When volunteers show up as early as 6 a.m., Goodman dictates their tasks for the day and gets them started, said Tina Sherry, operations manager at St. Vincent Centers.
St. Vincent Centers in Union Gap has a storefront on Main Street and a food bank behind the store on Rudkin Road. The food bank operates Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, but Goodman can be found there volunteering four days a week.
“Tammy’s compassion for others is not just for the folks that we serve but also the compassion for her volunteers, her friends and her neighbors,” Sherry said.
Goodman started working at St. Vincent eight years ago when her father was the lead volunteer. When her father retired from the position, she took over and has been the lead volunteer for almost four years.
“Tammy has a huge heart, and she really cares for people. I think people know that when they’re around her,” said Becki Lambert, volunteer manager at St. Vincent Centers.
Lambert has been working with Goodman at St. Vincent Centers for two years.
“Tammy doesn’t ask anybody to do anything she’s not willing to do herself,” Lambert said. “If you go to the food bank, she may ask you to load boxes, but she’ll be right beside you doing that. She leads as she does.”
Goodman knows what it is like on both sides of a food bank’s operations. Several years ago, she was a single parent without a job and needed help putting food on the table for her and her daughter. She reached out to food banks for help then, and she hopes to give back now.
“I know when I needed help, I went to places like the food bank, and they helped me out. So now I’m just trying to pay it forward,” Goodman said.
Her daughter, who has also served at the food bank since she was young, is now in college. Goodman hopes she will go out and help people as well.
Challenges during the pandemic
Over the past year during the pandemic, the greatest challenge has been making sure the food bank has enough food and volunteers, Goodman said.
St. Vincent Centers lost many volunteers who had to stop working because they were at higher risk of getting COVID-19. Goodman’s recruitment efforts and organizational skills helped keep the food bank operating during challenging times, Lambert said.
Goodman led the effort in creating a no contact drive-thru system for distributing food on Tuesdays and Fridays. When the food distribution line impeded traffic early on in the pandemic and the distribution was shut down for the day by the Union Gap Police Department, Goodman and her team came up with a new plan in less than a week.
“Tammy is a wonderful example of our volunteers who have risen to the occasion under very trying circumstances and helped our sisters and brothers in need,” said Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA in a statement.
Recruiting
When a retired couple moved into Goodman’s neighborhood, she could tell they were looking for somewhere to give back in their free time. She invited the couple to volunteer at the food bank and they have been a tremendous help ever since. Goodman gave them a new purpose in life, said Sherry, the operations manager.
“Tammy is great at recruiting. If you go down to the food bank, her neighbors are there, her daughter is there, her dad drops in and her brother helps out,” said Lambert, volunteer manager.
And Goodman has no plans of slowing down.
“I’m hoping to do this as long as I can, that’s for sure,” Goodman said. “I’m hoping to recruit someone that will take over for me when I’m ready to retire from this.”