A former clerk-treasurer is suing the city of Wapato for a breach of contract, alleging city administration made disparaging remarks about her service despite terms of a settlement agreement.
Susan Pearson served as clerk-treasurer from January 2006 to February 2018, when she was fired without cause by then-Mayor Juan Orozco.
A settlement agreement in May 2018 awarded Pearson $45,000 and included provisions that neither party would make defamatory or disparaging remarks about the other publicly, a common inclusion in settlements.
Pearson’s lawsuit, filed in Grant County Superior Court on Oct. 27, alleges that Orozco made defamatory remarks about Pearson’s city service during an August 2018 radio segment on KIT News Talk Radio, breaching the conditions of the settlement.
Her attorneys, with the Sunnyside-based firm Newhouse and Power, ask that a court acknowledges those radio comments were a breach of contract. The lawsuit also asks the court to allow Pearson to move forward with any lawful claims and to award an unspecified amount of damages.