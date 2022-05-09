Mothers and daughters can hear from Yakima Valley lawmakers at an upcoming special-event luncheon and tea party hosted by the Yakima Republican Women’s Club.
State Reps. Bruce Chandler, Chris Corey and Gina Mosbrucker from Districts 14 and 15 will give an update at the event, according to a monthly newsletter from organization President Ann Bowman.
The luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 19 at the Terrace Heights Civic Center, 4011 Commonwealth Road.
The cost for lunch, provided by Debbie’s Catering, is $24 per person. Attendees must RSVP by May 16 at noon by calling Ellen Vanderwall at 509-833-5882 or Cathy Warnock at 360-790-5793 or by emailing echo94@yahoo.com.
Bowman said the monthly luncheons are open to anyone who wants to come and be informed.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.